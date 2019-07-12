TRIBE SURVIVES ‘HART’ ATTACK

A High Court ruling by Justice Devindra Rampersad has granted temporary sole use of the Harts Carnival brand name to Tribe Carnival founder Dean Ackin.
Justice Rampersad granted claimant Ackin’s application for interim relief, barring members of the Hart family from using their family name in any Carnival or mas-related format until a final judgment is reached by the court at trial. Axia Hart, her son Daniel Bertie and their Harts Revolution registered brand were listed as the defendant in the ruling dated July 8, 2019.