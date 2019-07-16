Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith has launched an investigation into a police officer who was seen in a video circulating on social media, driving a police vehicle with a broken rear wheel.
The officer who has been identified is attached to the Eastern Division.
The officer was recorded driving along a public road on three wheels. The fourth wheel on the rear right side of the vehicle, was dislodged and being dragged along.
The video was posted on social media.
Pending the outcome of the investigation the officer can be served with disciplinary or criminal action, the TTPS said in a statement today.
Senior Superintendent, Odette Lewis is supervising the investigations.