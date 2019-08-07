TRINIDAD and Tobago is fast becoming what United States President Donald Trump would describe as a “s...hole” under the PNM, Opposition MP Dr Fuad Khan has said.
“You know I am a Trump supporter and what he has said about countries...The way Trinidad is going is a ‘s...hole’ country and under Rowley that is where this country is going,” said Khan.
Last year CNN, quoting sources, reported that Trump expressed frustration behind closed doors about people coming to the US from “s...hole countries”.
The report stated that Trump was referring to countries like Haiti.
Khan, the MP for Barataria/San Juan, had openly supported Trump in the lead-up to the US presidential elections. On Monday at the UNC’s Pavement Meeting in the Cumuto/Manzanilla constituency Khan said there was need for the people of the country to “pull it back” from the PNM.
“Let me tell you something, this place is going to explode...we are looking at a place that is ripe for explosion. Look and see what is happening. Open your eyes. Five years ago you were living in a place that everybody wanted to come to. Four years down the road what you have? Seven fishermen died, this one shooting this one...think about it-nobody trust anybody or anything,” he said.
He said crime was “so bad” people were afraid to walk the streets and lived behind burglar-proofing and criminals were now coming through the ceilings.
“If we don’t accept where we are going or what you’ve been looking at, you can’t fix it,” he said.
Khan said this was the “final 100 metres” before the general election and all hands were needed on deck “to run the pirates out of town”.
“What we have now is people destroying the land that your parents built,” he said. Khan complained that big projects in the country were not providing jobs for Afro-Trinidadian youth. He said people had families to feed and the “black youth” had no jobs so they were turning to crime.
Khan boasted that former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had allowed him to start building the Point Fortin hospital, Arima hospital, Couva Children’s Hospital, the San Fernando Teaching Hospital, the Women’s Outpatient Centre, the Mt Hope and the Sangre Grande health facilities.
He said under the PNM they turned the Couva Children’s Hospital into a “CDAP pharmacy”.
Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee knocked the Government for its failure in dealing with crime.
He said the UNC gave them a “fighting chance” and were waiting to see the guns eradicated.
He said Government repeatedly blamed the UNC for the cancellation of offshore patrol vessels but there were Coast Guard vessels in Chaguaramas not being used.
Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Christine Newallo-Hosein also criticised Government for its failure to assist her constituents after flooding.
She said in October 2018 the country experienced flooding that affected many citizens.