Less than 24 hours after nine homicides were recorded over a 24-hour period, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is conducting a survey to determine “public satisfaction” in the organisation.
The survey comprises five sections and 13 questions, and among the questions being asked is how safe persons felt at their homes, and on the streets of their communities.
The survey began with the statements, “We would like to hear your thoughts and feedback on issues such as trust and confidence in the TTPS, as well as the quality of service you received from the TTPS, in order to determine our progress in these areas and make improvements where necessary. This survey should take less than five minutes. Please be open and honest and provide as much information as you can; your responses are anonymous as individual identifiers are not collected.”
The survey questioned persons on how safe they felt for the first six months of this year (January to June) as opposed to the comparative period last year.
Additionally, without naming anyone, it asked persons to rate their “confidence” in the persons who held the office of the Commissioner of Police during both periods.
In the first six years in 2018, acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams was the head of the TTPS.
Since mid-August, 2018, Gary Griffith has been the top cop, having attained the office of Commissioner of Police.
The survey even directly asks its participants “(h)ow do you feel about the performance of the police in the last six months with respect to crime prevention and law enforcement?”.
It appears as though the organisation is trying to compare how the public views the actions of the current administration as opposed to the previous.
Projection 2019: Over 500 murders
Statistics show that during the first six months of 2018 there were 278 murders.
During the first six months of 2019, the figure was 255 murders.
This marked an 8.2 percent decrease in homicides for the year thus far.