TWO men are dead while a third is in critical condition at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, following a shooting incident in Santa Cruz yesterday afternoon.
The victims were Kendall Morrison, 33, and Kaylan Saunders.
The injured man was identified as Ian Saunders, a relative of Kaylan.
The three were said to be from Valencia.
A fourth person, a woman who was driving the car the victims were in, escaped with no injuries.
The Express was told that at around 1.30 p.m. yesterday, the four were in a Toyota RAV4 SUV which entered Pipiol Circular Road.
Reports said the four were there to “purchase school books and to sell produce to persons in the area”, including coconuts.
However, while they were driving along the road, another car pulled up alongside them.
Gunshots were heard and the three men were shot.
The shooters then drove away.
Morrison and Kaylan Saunders died on the scene.
Up to last night, police said Ian Saunders was alive at hospital.
Long before police arrived on the scene, cellphones were out, with several people recording the murder scene.
There was also video footage of the wounded man being fanned by someone.
When the Express visited the scene, senior officers, including head of the North Eastern Division Snr Supt Phillip, were there, and cime scene investigators were searching for spent shells.
No relatives of the victims were at the scene.