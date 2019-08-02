Two senior police officers are expected to appear before a Chaguanas Magistrate this morning, to answer charges of sexual misconduct.
The officers, who work in the Central Division and the Southern Division, were detained on Wednesday morning by officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) led by ACP Totaram Dookhie.
The men, who hold the ranks of Senior Superintendent of police and Superintendent of Policewere charged last night following advice received by Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC.
The Express was told that the Senior Superintendent has been charged with harassment in breach of the Offences Against the Person Act Chp 11:08.
The 58-year-old man, who has 39 years of service, allegedly pursued a course of inappropriate sexual conduct between March 31 and June 1, this year.
The incident allegedly took place at the Chaguanas police station.
The charge was laid by ASP Anthony Remy.
The Superintendent, who has 38-years of service, was charged with the offence of indecent assault.
The charges stem from an incident which allegedly took place in July 2014, but also at the Chaguanas Police Station.
ASP Remy also laid the charge in this matter.
These investigations were supervised by ACP Dookhie, with assistance from Snr Sup Vernon Roberts, Insp Sheridon Hills, Sgt Grey, Cpl Adrian Smith, and W/Cpl Natalie Carthy.