A shortfall of foreign exchange posed a challenge for the importation of fuel which both Energy Minister Franklin Khan and Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday has been rectified. Both ministers said there is therefore no need for the nation to panic over any fuel shortage.

They were responding to Oppo­sition Leader Kamla Persad-Bisses­sar, who, at the United National Congress (UNC) Monday Night for­um at Fyzabad Secondary School, revealed the contents of a letter da­ted June 7 from Trinidad Petroleum Company Ltd chairman Wilfred Espi­net to Energy Minister Khan.

