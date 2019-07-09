A shortfall of foreign exchange posed a challenge for the importation of fuel which both Energy Minister Franklin Khan and Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday has been rectified. Both ministers said there is therefore no need for the nation to panic over any fuel shortage.
They were responding to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who, at the United National Congress (UNC) Monday Night forum at Fyzabad Secondary School, revealed the contents of a letter dated June 7 from Trinidad Petroleum Company Ltd chairman Wilfred Espinet to Energy Minister Khan.