VENDOR Ashmeed “Chubby” Ali appeared in court yesterday, charged with wounding prison officer Darren Mohan.
Ali’s attorney told the court the issue of self-defence will be raised in the case.
Ali, 25, of Petersfield, Chaguanas, faced Chaguanas Senior Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan charged with maliciously wounding Mohan with intent to do him grievous bodily harm, last Wednesday, at Tripolis Bar in Petersfield.
Mohan was allegedly slashed with a blade on the left side of his face while at the bar.
Ali was not called upon to plead to the indictable charge laid by Constable Francis, of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department.
Defence attorney Shiva Boodoo told the court that there was a video circulating showing particular behaviour and that self-defence will be raised in the matter.
Police prosecutor Sgt Rosan made no objection to Ali being placed on bail.
Rambachan granted the vendor $60,000 bail with a cash alternative of $20,000. As conditions of bail, Ali is to have no contact with Mohan and is not to approach within 50 feet of him.
The matter was adjourned to August 5.
It was last week that Prisons Commissioner Dane Clarke condemned the attack on the prison officer but later retracted this after video footage showed details of the incident.
The Prison Service, in a statement, said the officer was the subject of a police investigation and an internal prison enquiry and the outcome would determine any culpability for breaches in law-breaking that may or may not warrant criminal prosecution or disciplinary action.
The prison officer, 35, of Longdenville, was discharged from hospital last Saturday.