guns

The guns and ammo found on the beach

Five high-powered firearms and a cache of ammunition were discovered along the Icacos Beach by South Western Division Task Force officers, today.

The officers, who were conducting a mobile patrol in the area, observed six men who appeared to be foreigners, walking along the beach.

Upon seeing the police vehicle, the men ran into a nearby mangrove.

The cache found by South Western Division officers.
The officers found two AR-15 rifles, one AK-47 rifle, one TEC-9 pistol, and one 9mm pistol together with 79 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 46 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 110 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, and 11 rounds of .380 ammunition.

