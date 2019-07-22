The courts will determine the fate of some 250 Venezuelans who are demanding that the Government reopen the door to allow them to register.
“This matter is now litigious. I am very disappointed that persons would take action against Trinidad and Tobago with respect to a very well regulated and efficient process,” stated National Security Minister Stuart Young.
He was responding to questions from the Express with respect to a pre-action protocol letter from attorneys Jacqueline Chang and Keith Scotland on behalf of their clients— 250 Venezuelan nationals who claimed there were problems with the registration process which prevented them from registering.
The Government embarked on a 14-day registration exercise where illegal and legal Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tobago were asked to come forward and register. The process will enable these migrants to receive an official registration card which would allow them to work in T&T for up to one year. Young had said a total of 16,543 Venezuelans were registered.