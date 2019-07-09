A Venezuelan woman seeking a job was instead turned into a sex slave for two days by a man and his girlfriend.
The 24-year-old victim said she was raped by the man and sexually assaulted with a sex toy by his girlfriend.
On the occasion the woman assaulted her with the sex toy, the man watched and then raped her, the victim said.
The 36-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday while walking outside her home at Edinburgh 500.
Police are searching for the man, a 37-year-old businessman.
Last week the victim went to the Chaguanas police station with a relative and reported the attack.
She told police that last month she made contact with a businessman who promised her a job at his roti shop in Central Trinidad.
Police were told that the businessman owns a trucking company and is married.
Police were told that he took the victim to an unknown location and raped her.
He then took the Venezuelan woman to his girlfriend’s house at Edinburgh 500, where the assaults happened.
Police were told that the victim remained at the house for the next two days, and was fearful to leave the premises since it was barricaded with burglar proofing and guard dog roamed the yard.
On the third day the woman took the victim out of the house.
The victim said she made contact with a relative of hers and left with the relative.
The relative took the victim to the Chaguanas Police Station and Insp Jugmohan, WPC Joseph and other officers investigated.
The female suspect was arrested on Sunday and expected to be charged with the offence of grievous sexual assault.
A warrant was executed at her home and police seized the sex toy.
She is expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on Tuesday.
Police are searching for the businessman for two offences of rape.