In the next three weeks, the decision will be given into whether fraud-accused Vicky Boodram will be committed to stand trial.
Boodram and her estranged husband, Ravi Arjoonsingh, both face 107 fraud charges before the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.
The matters proceeded by way of paper committal with statements from prosecution witnesses being tendered into evidence.
Witnesses required by the defence for cross-examination were called to the witness stand. Cpl Bassarath was the last to be cross-examined by Arjoonsingh’s attorney, Jagdeo Singh, before the State closed its case last May.
Singh then filed a no-case submission that his client had no case to answer.
The reply from the prosecutor, Elaine Greene, is to be served, and Singh is to file further submissions in the matters.
Attorney Michael Rooplal yesterday held for Singh.
Boodram was last represented by attorney Jeevan Rampersad, but he was absent yesterday.
Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine is expected to give her decision in the matters on July 31.
It is alleged against Boodram and Arjooonsingh that on dates between July 2010 and January 2011, at La Romaine, with intent to defraud, they caused or procured to be delivered, paid or transferred to themselves and Boodram Travel and Ship Ahoy Cruises Ltd from alleged victims sums amounting to more than $1.3 million under, upon or by virtue of a letter of credit from a bank, knowing the letter was forged.
Boodram also faced two charges of money laundering. These alleged that she disposed of the sum of $629,042.45 in whole or part by purchasing an E-Class Mercedes-Benz and $2,045,000 by purchasing house and land, knowing or suspecting the proceeds were derived from her obtaining the money in cash with intent to defraud by virtue of a forged document.
The indictable charges were laid by Fraud Squad officers Sgt Seecharan, Cpl Bassarath and Constable Bernard.