Victims of 1990 nameless

Twenty-nine years after 24 people lost their lives in the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen’s failed attempt to overthrow the Trinidad and Tobago government, there is no official list of the victims nor any official commemoration of the event.
Many citizens do not even know the names of those who died. So said President Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday as she reflected on the 1990 attempted coup, in a message marking the 29th anniversary. Today marks the 29th anniversary of the deadly insurrection, yet President Weekes said the names of the victims are not readily available.