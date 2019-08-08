Several residents of Port of Spain South expressed shock and confusion over the arrest of their parliamentary representative Marlene McDonald by police on allegations of corruption yesterday.
McDonald is also the country’s Public Administration Minister. Contacted by phone, Sea Lots contractor Kenroy Dopwell said: “I am in shock.” Dopwell is also a friend of Sea Lots resident Cedric “Burkie”
Burke who was in police custody recently but released without charge.
Efforts to contact Burke, a friend of McDonald, proved futile.