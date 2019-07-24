“Somebody, wake me up from this bad dream.”
This was the wail of Sahida Rampersad, widow of dead fisherman Anand Rampersad, as she mourned the loss of her husband and breadwinner yesterday.
The body of 39-year-old Rampersad was found floating near the Orange Valley fish landing site. The body was placed in a fishing pirogue and brought to shore.
Relatives said the body bore cuts and bruises and his clothing was blood-stained.
Rampersad, a father of three, had been a fisherman for 15 years.
At the family’s home in Orange Valley, his wife, Sahida Rampersad, begged for someone to wake her up from the bad dream. Someone had taken away her happiness—the man who educated her and was not going to be there when she graduated in November.
Rampersad said: “Somebody, wake me up from this bad dream. They took away our happiness. This was not the news I wanted to hear. When I saw his body, my husband was beaten badly. His jersey had blood on it. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone else. They didn’t just take away someone’s life. You taking away a husband and father. I want justice for my husband!”