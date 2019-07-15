IS there is serial killer in Trinidad and Tobago targeting specific people?
This was the question asked by former national security minister Jack Warner yesterday following news of the murder of king of comedy, Raymond Choo Kong.
Choo Kong was found fatally stabbed at his Arima home yesterday.
The Express had contacted Warner for a comment on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s remarks on Sunday where he took issue over an article pointing to racial discontent in the People’s National Movement (PNM) by some party members. Rowley dismissed this saying the PNM is a party for all and that Warner will fail in his attempt to use the race card.
Warner said: “I have no intention of dignifying the Prime Minister’s foolish statement with a response, however if I was the Prime Minister the murders taking place in this country would concern me more than me going to the US. I want to make a point as well that he continues to bury his head in the sand like an ostrich over the division in the PNM but reality will strike home very soon, I am sure,” he said.