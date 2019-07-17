A Beetham Gardens man is expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today, charged with the May 6 murder of Jason Charles in Laventille.
Johnson Holder, aka “Wee Wee”, 25, of 24th Street, Beetham Gardens, was also charged with possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.
Charles, 41, a labourer, of Upper Cuthbert Circular, Four Roads, Diego Martin, was discovered dead at an abandoned house located along Cox Lane, Laventille, with multiple gunshot wounds about the body.
Holder was arrested by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force in the Port of Spain district on Sunday.
Investigations were spearheaded by W/ASP Suzette Martin, of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region 1, while Holder, was charged by Cpl (Ag.) Nigel Davis-Guerra, also of HBI Region 1.