The body discovered on the coastline in Brickfield at daybreak on Wednesday was identified as missing fisherman Anand Rampersad.
Rampersad was one of seven fishermen thrown overboard on Monday night in what is being described as a massacre at sea.
The body was identified by Rampersad’s relatives.
His wife, Shaida Khan, and his mother were inconsolable as they arrived on the scene.
The wives, girlfriends, siblings and mothers of the other missing were also on the scene.
Fishermen in the area fear that the missing men will not be found alive.
The Coast Guard and fishermen area involved in the search.
Police said pirates attacked at least six fishing vessels in the Gulf of Paria off the ports of Carli Bay and Orange Valley.
The armed pirates held up the fishermen with guns and robbed them of their boats and engines before throwing them overboard.
The pirates are said to be locals.
Several were able to swim ashore.
Seven could not be found.
The missing men were identified as Rampersad, Shiva “Arie” Ramdeo, Brandon Kissoon, Jason “Trevor” Baptiste, Justin Kissoon, Hemraj “Alex” Sooknanan and Leslie Dubulay.
The three who made it ashore have been identified as Brian Seemungal, Robbie Jaggernath and Dillon Mendoza.
Two of the fishing boats were found drifting at sea on Tuesday.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for suspicious activity on the coastlines and on the beaches.
Seafarers are asked to be on the lookout for the missing seamen and for any suspicious activity.