What a cricket match!

“Never seen such sensational cricket like it in my life. I feel sorry for New Zealand. What a game. What a weekend of sport!”
That was the reaction of former West Indies captain and world record-holder Brian Lara, who was at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London for yesterday’s enthralling Cricket World Cup (CWC) final between England and New Zealand, with the home team winning their first-ever title.
The finalists couldn’t be separated after the regulation 50 overs a side (they both scored 241) and then a nerve-shredding Super Over (they both scored 15), contested in early evening sunshine at Lord’s, the “spiritual home” of cricket, in north-west London.
England took the honours due to hitting more boundaries in the final.
And not far away, in south-west London, the Wimbledon men’s final match between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer ended in an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker.
Express columnist Fazeer Mohammed couldn’t choose between the two competitions.
“Has there ever been anything like that?” he wrote in today’s column. (See Page 46)
“Two finals of major global sporting events; two absorbing, thrilling, pulsating contests; two champions crowned in the most dramatic of circumstances within a matter of minutes and just a few miles of each other in London yesterday. Two simultaneous sporting classics. Unforgettable,” Mohammed commented.
Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar said on Twitter of the CWC final: “A game that ebbed and flowed from the first ball to the 612th! Feel for New Zealand who did everything that England did and still fell short. Congratulations to England.”
Tendulkar, who presented the Man of the Match award to England all-rounder Ben Stokes, added: “Terrific knock and excellent effort by Ben Stokes, especially given the pressures of the World Cup Final. Special talent! (New Zealand captain) Kane Williamson continues to impress. Loved the way he played and carried himself and his team right through the #CWC19.”
British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Tim Stew MBE told the Express: “Great game! Great win for cricket! Great result for England! The most exciting final and brilliant to see Caribbean impact, with Bajan Jofra Archer making a phenomenal debut (bowling the Super Over for England). Proud of England and looking forward to the resurgence of the West Indies team.”
Calypsonian and avid cricket fan David Rudder, who sang “Rally ‘Round the West Indies” which has become the anthem of Windies cricket, said on Facebook: “What a cricket match.”
Cricket West Indies chose to dedicate the England victory to West Indies “super fan” Keith van Anderson, also affectionately known as “Pipe Man”, who died in May at the age of 67.
Van Anderson had been a prominent face around the cricket circuit for more than 40 years, particularly at Lord’s, where he was a long-standing member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).
On its Twitter account, Cricket West Indies said: “West Indies felt your presence at today’s thrilling final, Keith. WI will always remember you.”
The West Indies finished ninth among the ten teams in the group stage of the World Cup competition.