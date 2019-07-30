The People’s National Movement (PNM) will screen candidates for the hotly contested Barataria/San Juan seat today as the party continues its screening for candidates for the upcoming local government and general elections.
The Barataria/San juan seat is currently held by United National Congress (UNC) Member of Parliament Dr Fuad Khan.
The screening will take place from 5 p.m. at Balisier House in Port of Spain. There will also be screening for the six outstanding Electoral Districts in the Port of Spain City Corporation, public relations officer Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing said in a media release yesterday.
Yesterday the party conducted screening of prospective candidates for the seven Electoral Districts within the Arima Borough Corporation and the two Electoral Districts of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation. The screening took place at the Lower Malabar Community Centre. The PNM has already selected Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat and Senator Daniel Dookie to contest the Chaguanas East and Pointe-a-Pierre seats respectively.
The (UNC) is in the process of screening but has yet to announce any candidates.
Local government elections are due by the end of the year and general elections are due in 2020.