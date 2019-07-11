Three Nigerians, one Senegalese, one Gambian and one Ghanaian remain housed at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) in Aripo, East Trinidad.
A source said yesterday: “They don’t have a clue when they will be released. There were four Nigerians before. One was released and he took off like Usain Bolt. He ran all the way to City Gate to get to his Chaguanas residency.”
But chairman of the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago Khafra Kambon said: “I am not going to allow a promise like that to be made and not follow through.”
On June 20, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had said the lone Ghanaian at IDC would be considered for the registration amnesty which was afforded to Venezuelans as part of the Venezuelan registration process which ended on June 14.
Rowley had made this comment at a joint news conference with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s. Rowley also said Africans at the IDC would be allowed to register in the programme, which allows migrants to live and work in T&T for up to a year.
Akufo-Addo, who was on a five-day tour of the Caribbean, pleaded with Rowley to pardon a Ghanaian immigrant when the two leaders held a bilateral meeting as part of his visit. Afterwards, National Security Minister Stuart Young said he would take a note to the National Security Council to implement the initiative.