The relatives of crash victim, Umesh “Roger” Deonarine, are appealing to citizens to lend a helping hand instead of shooting distressing videos of an unfolding tragedy.
Deonarine, a customs clerk at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, was returning home when he lost control of his car and slammed into a concrete wall at St Margaret’s Junction, Claxton Bay, on Friday night.
The airbags deployed but Deonarine’s legs were crushed and he was trapped.
Many on social media found out about the crash from a video posted by someone who recorded as Deonarine’s body went into spasms inside the vehicle.
Alderman at Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation and Deonarine’s cousin, Ravi Ratiram, said the video was insensitive and tramatic. “You could hear the person saying call the police and ambulance. Why didn’t he use that same phone he was recording with to call the police? Citizens need to be responsible and act quickly in situations like these,” he said.
Deonarine, 40, was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died while being treated. Relatives were told that Deonarine bled profusely and went into cardiac arrest.
Police said the crash occurred while Deonarine was driving a Honda Civic car in a southerly direction along Southern Main Road at around 8.30pm.
An eyewitness told investigators that Deonarine swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian and slammed into a concrete wall at Mohammed’s Poultry Depot.
Ratiram said, “The eyewitness said he was proceeding south along the Southern Main Road when on reaching St Margaret’s Junction a woman stepped off the pavement and attempted to cross the road. He pulled to the right and lost control of the car and crashed into the wall.”
Police said both his legs were crushed.
Ratiram said Deonarine moved out of his parents’ Cunupia home five years ago to live on his own.
He was not married and had no children.
“He went to Rousillac at his grandparents’ property. He was living there and working and building his house little by little. He was very ambitious. He was working, saving his money and building the house. And he was also studying for the customs clerk exams. He had a lot of big dreams,” he said.
Ratiram said his cousin was family oriented and was always willing to help anyone in need. He was vocal in his community and wanted to make a difference.
“His parents had two sons so they are devastated by this death. We were all very close, growing up like brothers,” he said.
Deonarine would be laid to rest following a funeral service at his home in Rousillac on Tuesday.
Ag Cpl Richardson of St Margaret’s Police is investigating.