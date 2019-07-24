As hope of finding their loved ones alive fades and with one body being recovered on Wednesday, the relatives of the six missing fishermen today made a desperate appeal to the authorities to send in air support.
Relatives have been battling relentless wind and tide searching the waters in the Gulf of Paria in fishing vessels since the men were reported missing.
The body of Anand Rampersad was recovered on Wednesday morning. He was among seven fishermen reported missing following a pirate attack on Monday night.
Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) corporate secretary Gary Aboud has been assisting the families in the search.
In a video, Aboud said he had spent the past two days out at sea and was disappointed in the response of the T&T Coast Guard.
“We are hoping there are survivors. I am here with Captain Deonarine whose son and nephew are missing. What we need is air support because it is very difficult out here,” he said.
The relative said, “What we need is air support because what we taking days to do a helicopter can do it in hours. We are begging for air support, we fighting the wind and tide here. It has been more than 24 hours now and we need help.”
Aboud said a TT Coast Guard vessel was spotted in the Gulf of Paria on Wednesday morning. “But by 9a.m. it headed up north. The Coast Guard telling us that there is no fuel for the helicopter. We are willing to buy the fuel for them to help us in this search. There is no air support, we need air support,” he said.
Aboud called on National Security Minister to intervene. “This is a SOS for the fishermen….we need air support,” he said.
Police said pirates attacked at least six fishing vessels in the Gulf of Paria off the ports of Carli Bay and Orange Valley on Monday night.
The armed pirates held up the fishermen with guns and robbed them of their boats and engines before throwing them overboard.
Three made it to shore.
Seven could not be found.
The missing men were identified as Rampersad, Shiva “Arie” Ramdeo, Brandon Kissoon, Jason “Trevor” Baptiste, Justin Kissoon, Hemraj “Alex” Sooknanan and Leslie Dubulay.
The three who made it ashore have been identified as Brian Seemungal, Robbie Jaggernath and Dillon Mendoza.
Two of the fishing boats were found drifting at sea on Tuesday.