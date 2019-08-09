A woman and her lesbian lover were allegedly beaten by the woman’s husband after she confessed to an extramarital affair last Saturday.
The suspect, a 48 year old fisherman, flew into a rage after the confession and allegedly beat his wife at their home in Charlieville.
Police said when the wife called her lover and told her of the attack, the lover went to the house and was allegedly battered by the suspect and his 19 year old son.
The suspect and his son allegedly ganged up and beat the lover with their fists and a cutlass, police said.
The two women –the 43 year old Charlieville wife and her 47 year old lesbian lover - went to the Chaguanas police station that night and reported the incident to police.
Officers took both women to the Chaguanas District Health Facility and they were transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
The suspect’s wife was treated for minor injuries and discharged.
Police said that the lover was severely beaten on the head and face, and was warded at hospital.
She is being treated at hospital for a fractured jaw, perforated eye ball, sliced tongue and dislodged teeth, police said.
Police said the husband also went to the Chaguanas District Health Facility on the night of the incident.
He allegedly told officers that his wife’s lover chopped him with a cutlass on the arm and finger.
He received three stitches to the finger and five stitches to the arm.
Officers took the husband into custody after he was treated and discharged.
The 19 year old son left the home after the incident. Police officers are looking for him.
Police said the husband faces charges of assault occasioning bodily harm and assault by beating.
Police said the lesbian lover could also be charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.
PC Backan of Chaguanas CID is investigating.