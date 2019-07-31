A mother of nine and her nephew who scammed thousands of dollars on the claim that they were collecting money for an ailing child were fined a total of $12,000 by the court.
Anna Marie Nanan, 31, and Sachin Chickoree, 19, both of Todd Station Road, Phipps Trace, Talparo, pleaded guilty before a Rio Claro magistrate to the offence of obtaining money by false pretences.
Nanan and Chickoree were allowed 30 days to pay the fines or serve 12 months in prison.
They were arrested on July 21 at Charuma Village, Biche, after villagers reported them to Biche police.
Residents contacted the station and told officers that the two were driving around the village asking for donations to fund surgery for a sick child.
Police were told that Nana and Chickoree had documentation which purported that they were collecting money for a friend of theirs whose six-year-old daughter was ailing with a heart condition.
The documentation, on which police found there were scanned stamps of the Eastern Regional Health Authority and the Commissioner of Police, stated that the child was awaiting surgery, which was costing US$70,000.
The documentation claimed that half of the cost of the surgery was to be covered by the Children’s Life Fund, while the other half was to be raised by the child’s family.
Police said when the two were questioned, they admitted that the documents were false and that they obtained the picture of the child from the Internet.
Police said they found $2,000 with the fraudulent documents in Nanan’s vehicle.
They were arrested and taken to Biche Police station where they were charged with the offence of obtaining money by false pretences.
Nanan and Chickoree appeared before Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine.
The two had no previous convictions.