A 47-year-old woman was killed this morning in San Juan.
The victim has been identified as Jill Ann Jerome, of Bushe Street North, San Juan.
At about 9am, she was walking along Bushe Street South when someone gunned her down.
The police were notified and Jerome was taken to the Mt Hope Hospital where she died.
The Express was told that Jerome was "known to the police" as she and another relative have been linked to firearm related offences in the past.
However, they could not definitively say if this was the cause for the killing or what was the motive.
The killing has taken the homicide toll up to 300.