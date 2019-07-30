Wylie wants to testify

Christopher Wylie

WHISTLEBLOWER: Christopher Wylie

THE main whistleblower in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Christopher Wylie, has agreed to testify before a Joint Select Committee in Trinidad and Tobago to bring some enlightenment on internet hacking and micro-targeting as they related to Trinidad and Tobago.

But “he fears for his life in coming to Trinidad and Tobago”. So said Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi at a news conference at his office in Port of Spain yesterday. The Attorney General said if Wylie gives evidence, other than via video link, Government would make arrangements to guarantee his safety while in Trinidad and Tobago.

