Stuart Young

security Minister responds:

Stuart Young

BROTHELS are illegal in this country and will not be tolerated, National Security Minister, Stuart Young, warned yesterday.

Young was commenting on yet another raid by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), this time at a property in Cunupia, that on Saturday saw the detainment of 12 Venezuelan women, three Jamaicans and five Nepalese men. The owner of the establishment was also arrested. Speaking at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Young said the raid was among issues discussed at the last head of security meeting this week.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+6
$.5B LAND PROBE

$.5B LAND PROBE

A commission of enquiry to probe the land acquisition process for the extension of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, from San Fernando to Point Fortin, has been established by the Government. 

Young: Brothels still illegal

Young: Brothels still illegal

BROTHELS are illegal in this country and will not be tolerated, National Security Minister, Stuart Young, warned yesterday.