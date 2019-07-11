Young: Brothels still illegal

BROTHELS are illegal in this country and will not be tolerated, National Security Minister, Stuart Young, warned yesterday.
Young was commenting on yet another raid by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), this time at a property in Cunupia, that on Saturday saw the detainment of 12 Venezuelan women, three Jamaicans and five Nepalese men. The owner of the establishment was also arrested. Speaking at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Young said the raid was among issues discussed at the last head of security meeting this week.