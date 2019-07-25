Young: Registration cards issued from today

Stuart Young

minister takes the mike: Minister of National Security Stuart Young speaks to Venezuelan migrants during a visit yesterday to the registration centre at Achievors Banquet Hall, San Fernando. —Photo: TREVOR WATSON

DISTRIBUTION of registration cards for Venezuelans starts today. National Security Minister Stuart Young said dissemination is expec­ted to take some time as around 13,000 registration cards are expec­ted to be issued.

Cards will be issued only to Venezuelan nationals over the age of 16, and only to people who met the requirements of the State during its two-week registration process, from May 31 to June 22, at three venues around the country. Speaking at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diploma­tic Centre in St Ann’s, yesterday, Young said further details will be released today, but the cards will bear certain security features, including a photograph of the bearer, personal identification number, barcode and the minister’s signature.

