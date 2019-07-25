Young: Registration cards issued from today

DISTRIBUTION of registration cards for Venezuelans starts today. National Security Minister Stuart Young said dissemination is expected to take some time as around 13,000 registration cards are expected to be issued.
Cards will be issued only to Venezuelan nationals over the age of 16, and only to people who met the requirements of the State during its two-week registration process, from May 31 to June 22, at three venues around the country. Speaking at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, yesterday, Young said further details will be released today, but the cards will bear certain security features, including a photograph of the bearer, personal identification number, barcode and the minister’s signature.