A talk with my Mom

A few weeks ago Archbishop Jason Gordon penned a column in these pages about the degeneration of our society and the importance of parents to have “the talk” with the children about important topics like pornography, crime and social media. Though oddly not, Vatican child scandals. Not being a parent myself, I decided to sit down and talk to my mother about them. Here is the transcript:
Darryn: So, Mom, what do you think about the prevalence of social media in today’s society and its potential harmful effects?
Mom: This is what you harassing me with now, Darryn? I just wanna relax and play Bejewelled.
Darryn: Archbishop Jason Gordon said these are the kinds of talks parents and children need to have.
Mom: This is what you want everyone to think, right? That I’m a bad mother? Well tell Archbishop Gordon to go and have a son like you first before making statements like that.
Darryn: Do you agree with Aunty Beryll, who has banned Luke and Jason from being on Facebook and from owning phones?
Mom: Well, every parent is different. You can’t judge. Luke and Jason are only 13, your Aunty Beryll wants them to focus on schoolwork and not be distracted.
Darryn: Well she actually told me that her pastor said cellphones are the way Satan talks to children and makes them addicted to pornography.
Mom: As I said every parent is different, Darryn. Some believe that phones are a distraction and some believe that Satan uses them to talk to children, you can’t judge.
Darryn: Archbishop Gordon said that pornography is a spiritual problem but that seems rather shallow. There is no evidence that there is some pornography epidemic in T&T as he claims.
Mom: I’ll never forget how shame I was when I took your laptop to get fixed. I wanted it to be a surprise. And boy it was!
Darryn: Firstly you shouldn’t have taken my laptop without telling me. Secondly, I told you I didn’t put that stuff on my hard drive, that was Cambridge Analytica! Don’t you watch The Great Hack on Netflix, they can do anything!
Mom: Did Cambridge Analytica exist in 1999?
Darryn: Well they didn’t exist in 1999 either but claim they worked for the People’s Partnership in 2010. They obviously know how to time travel!
Mom: So Cambridge Analytica travelled back in time to 1999, put in a DVD of Indiana Jane and the Temple of Babes on your laptop. You should be working for Faris.
Darryn: Let’s talk about something else, please! What are your thoughts on crime?
Mom: I support Gary. He is the best thing to happen to this country in a long while.
Darryn: OK, you don’t think he comes across as too draconian? He wants everyone to think that anyone who questions him is on the side of criminals.
Mom: Why you supporting the criminals, Darryn! You want something to happen to me?!
Darryn: Just because I question Gary’s rhetoric doesn’t mean I support criminals over him.
Mom: This is why you want to me to go to the doctor, you don’t care about me!
Darryn: No. I want you to go to the doctor so that you get a health check-up!
Mom: Doctors killing people these days, Darryn. You didn’t know that?
Darryn: No. But I know you are trying to create an outlandish distraction to change the topic. Just like Gary likes to do.
Mom: I really hope Gary deals with those beasts who committed that awful crime in Carli Bay. Your cousin Gerry was telling me the whole of Orange Valley in pain.
Darryn: Who is cousin Gerry?
Mom: Your cousin Gerry from Orange Valley, Tantie Reshma son.
Darryn: Who is Tantie Reshma?
Mom: Oh Jesus Christ, Darryn, you just like Fitzgerald Hinds! You never know nothing about nothing! When I dead you will say “who is that, I don’t know who that is?” Or “Please make a quiet request and I’ll think about attending the funeral or bothering to care”.
Darryn: Archbishop Gordon also talked about video game addiction, Mom.
Mom: OK so.
Darryn: You seem to play Bejewelled a lot.
Mom: I’m not addicted to computer games. I can quit anytime I want.
Darryn: I’m just saying.
Mom: This is Trinidad, you want me to go outside and get killed? Why do you treat me like this, I guess I was a bad mother.
Darryn: No, I’m sorry, you’re the best, Mom.
Mom: OK, now leave me alone; I need to play Bejewelled.