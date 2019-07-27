Abdicator cornered

THE horrendous, murderous violence continues. Last Friday, newspaper headlines screamed “WAR” and “Mayhem on Land and Sea”, as the 2019 murder toll soared, now 312 with five months still left.
Forty persons have been killed in the last two weeks. A Guardian front page editorial said “from the time you step out of your door” your life is at risk. On Thursday the Express front page announced “Gulf of Grief” describing family agonies as seven fishermen were thrown overboard to die by armed local pirates who robbed them of their boats and engines.
“They killed this whole village,” said one resident. The bodies of four fisherman have now washed ashore, bearing stabs and other wounds. One wife cried, “Wake me up from this bad dream!”
It has been a prolonged nightmare for Trinidad and Tobago. Not long after the 2015 elections, 30 people were killed in 21 days; in January 2016, five were murdered in 24 hours and 14 in seven days; in 2017, I recorded: “Every day, our front pages are drenched with blood from street slaughters and home invasions;” in December that year, headlines screamed “RAMPAGE, 16 people killed in 96 hours, 25 double murders”; and in January 2018, the bloodiest month ever, 63 people were slaughtered in this “paradise”. It has not stopped. Weeks ago, a family of three was completely wiped out, the throats of a husband and wife slit in their home and a taxi driver shot twenty times. Over 1,900 persons have been murdered in the four years of this administration, including a granny gunned down on her birthday on Friday, while the Prime Minister continued his abject abdication strategy, pointing fingers at the police, as though he has no responsibility in this crisis. In 2016, I wrote on “Rowley’s Abdication Strategy”.
He tried it again last week. But the Commissioner of Police stood up. The police say most of the killings are gang-related. And a Special Branch report revealed that seven gang leaders had pocketed $6 million for work never done in contracts from two regional corporations controlled by Rowley’s party. But the Prime Minister asserted that gang leaders are entitled to tender for State contracts and it is the job of the police to charge them for crime.
The Commissioner was having none of it.
He retorted: “It is absolute madness that anybody in authority” could be giving “criminal elements money and then throw blame on the Police Service”. He said he will not have officials who are not doing their job, throwing blame at the police.
Rowley said, “We passed Anti-Gang legislation to allow the police to charge them.”
But Griffith countered: “Because someone is involved in criminal activity does not mean you can easily arrest them. Telling the police, ‘you know who the criminals are, so arrest them’ does not make any sense.”
He insists State contracts for criminals are the core of the problem: “You do not feed an enemy and then tell law enforcement to deal with them. In the US there are over 300 people of interest as possible terrorists. But the US would not give them a contract to paint the White House.” The Commissioner said gang leaders invest the revenue from State contracts into other businesses and use the funds to buy out officials in the Judiciary and law enforcement, making it difficult to mount successful prosecutions under the Anti-Gang Act.
“Why give them taxpayers’ money through State contracts?”
Gary Griffith will not be cowed. And he is succeeding in having the Prime Minister finally accept responsibility. Rowley acknowledged criminal gangs are siphoning millions from Government projects and contractors. Indeed, Minister Lovell Francis has had to seek police protection after a gang threatened him for a portion of a $176 million State contract in his constituency. In 2017, Minister Rohan Sinanan said gang members had been extorting money from contractors at several State projects along the northeastern region and in Fyzabad, La Brea, Belmont, Diego Martin and Laventille. The Attorney General has admitted to “an exponential rise in gang activity” during this administration. He said in 2014 there were 92 gangs with 1,500 members.
But “In 2016 it grew to 172 gangs and 2,358 members,” and in 2017, “211 gangs and 2,458 members.” How many gangs exist in 2019?
With Griffith unyielding, Rowley is being forced into action, saying, “We have to work our way out of it. And we will certainly do so.”
After four wasted years! The great abdicator is finally thinking of taking action. We wait to see what he will do.
He could start by listening to Griffith. I have also called for full involvement of the Defence Force. The present ad hoc deployment whenever the bloodbath occurs is inadequate.
“Our defence force-army, Coast Guard and Air Guard-must become an integral part of law enforcement. We must develop the framework for participation by both police and the military in intelligence gathering, policing and powers of arrest. This cooperation should provide for institutionalised sharing of skills for both mandates which essentially cover law enforcement, external aggression and internal upheavals. We could develop a fully integrated security system whilst maintaining the separate identities of police and military.”
The State is failing miserably. The Chamber of Commerce senses “a creeping anarchy”. But after one year in the job “National Security Minister Stuart Young could only muster more talk,” says the Express; and the Guardian tells Rowley: “A crime-battered nation wants to hear your plan.”
The abdicator is cornered. Will he act at last?