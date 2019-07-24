In my column of July 4, I posed four questions to Joel Jack, Secretary of Finance and the Economy and showed, inter alia, that Tobago’s economy had not suffered the marginal decline of 1.6 per cent in the period 2016-18 claimed by him but rather six per cent, which is significant, big.
In this column, I draw attention to the initiatives for tourism development over the next fiscal year and question how they can make the sector achieve the success sought by the two PNM administrations of these 19 years. We must bear in mind that the THA sees the sector as the one that will “catalyse development in the economy of Tobago as a whole’’ and tourism sector development as an area to be focused on.
The initiative mentioned first in his budget speech is the establishment of a Tobago Tourism Council to “provide a platform for tourism industry stakeholders to discuss opportunities and address the challenges facing the industry’’. But haven’t we had platforms like that before? And haven’t they mostly been talk-shops that have led us to nowhere significant?
A second initiative is the “provision of training to improve service excellence across the industry.’’ We all know only too well how poor and, consequently, alienating service in the industry is, so this “initiative’’ is welcome. But it is lacking in details—who will provide the training, who will be trained, whether it will be provided on the job or through scholarships, how long it will go on for, etc. And again, we must question why this is only now, in the 20th year of PNM governance, being pursued.
A third initiative is the “continued participation in several national, regional and international trade shows and conferences, inclusive of the CTO UK Road Show, the Birmingham Dive Show, WTM in London, Caribbean Week in Canada, and ITB in Berlin.’’ These shows and conferences can help expose our tourism product to the Britons, the Canadians, and the Germans, but how are they an initiative if they are not new and we have been participating in them for some time now? And what about the Asian and African markets? Aren’t they promising enough?
A fourth initiative is the “restoration and upgrade to several heritage sites and attractions… .’’ Again, how is that an initiative? Aren’t we supposed to be doing this as a matter of course?
A fifth is the “continued hosting of several festivals and events inclusive of the Dragon Boat Festival, Blue Food Festival and the Tobago Jazz Experience.’’ But clearly, this is no longer an initiative.
A sixth is the “provision of additional direct international airlift to Tobago.’’ Now, here’s an initiative. But how are we motivating this airlift? What’s going to be the size of it? What occupancy rate is it aimed at? In what times and seasons of the year? What would be our potential earnings as a result of it? Where are the details when we need them?
A seventh is the “implementation of free Wi-Fi at strategic sites and attractions across the island.’’ In an increasingly interconnected world where millennials hold sway with their different communication tastes and learning styles, this is a welcome convenience and we should show the world we are advanced in this area. But the world is hardly coming to us because of this… .
The last initiative that is mentioned is the “creation of Destination Apps to enhance the visitor experience by showcasing key sites, attraction and events.’’ Another welcome initiative and, as Secretary Jack notes, one that will “enhance’’ the visitor experience.
But it is difficult to see how any of these eight “initiatives’’ will really develop Tobago’s tourism; Secretary Jack is clearly struggling here. The initiatives are not aligned to any clear goals as far as I can see. They are not related to any financial targets. And they are not of the kind that suggests that Tobago tourism development is an integral part of the development of T&T.
Perhaps a major goal is to increase the contribution of Tobago’s tourism to the island’s GDP? According to Secretary Jack, tourism accounted for 13 per cent of GDP in 2018. So what about a target of 20-25 per cent in 2020?
Further, the number of tourist arrivals is reported to be some 19,000 in all of 2018. If this is correct, then it partly explains the six per cent decline of the economy. But it cries out for a far more meaningful target for fiscal 2020, supported by the relevant strategies.
But Jack’s budget is built on practically total dependence on the national treasury, and so, in the matter of tourism development, its framers do not see it as involving a requirement to lead Trinidad in the matter of how tourism can be managed to develop, not only Tobago, but Trinidad and Tobago.
In the light of this goal, Secretary Jack’s initiatives can only build a dolly house, complete with its features of fragility of structure and short-lived excitement for children.