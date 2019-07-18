Dr Rowley’s inbox

AS a prominent columnist I often get sensitive information in my mailbox from would-be whistleblowers, like a flyer for a two for one special at Pizza Hut, a number for Harry’s Lawn Cutting Service or a letter asking me if I could stop being a nuisance and quit playing music so loud. But yesterday I got what may be the biggest scoop I ever had; transcripts of an e-mail thread from Prime Minister Keith Rowley’s personal inbox. I don’t know if these e-mails are real or not, although I’m pretty sure I made them up. Nevertheless here they are below:
From: Kethos@gmail.com
Date: Saturday, July 14, 2019.
2.30 p.m.
To: All Staff
Subject: Family day
Dear Team,
I want to wish everyone good luck on the family day tomorrow. I hope to see all of you there. In order to not repeat some of the mishaps from last year here are some helpful do’s and don’ts.
Do walk with plenty coolers of ice, water and food.
Don’t perform any skits involving saris being ripped off
Sincerely,
KR
From: Stewie@gmail.com
Date: Saturday, July 14, 2019.
2.31 p.m.
To: All Staff
Subject : Re : Family day
As the Gary Sobers of the cabinet, please everyone don’t do like last year, when everybody said they were playing but then changed their minds when they found out we were playing cricket and not “scooch the Minister of National Security”.
SY
From: Kethos@gmail.com
Date: Saturday, July 14, 2019. 2.32
p.m.
To: All Staff
Subject: Re RE : Family day
By the way has the grass at the recreation ground been cut?
KR
From: Kazim@gmail.com
Date: Saturday, July 14, 2019. 2.33
p.m.
To: All Staff
Subject: Re RE RE : Family day
Yes Boss. The Regional Corporation hired a reputable company run by a leader in the community named Shark. You would be pleased to know Shark said he is a big supporter of the party. Shark cut all the grass and cleaned everywhere. I even found him late at night digging up the ground and burying what he said was a special fertiliser which would make the grass grow better, but do not tell anybody, especially the police, because he wants it to be a surprise.
KH
From: Dennis@gmail.com
Date: Saturday, July 14, 2019. 2.34
p.m.
To: All Staff
Subject: Re RE RE RE : Family
day
Colleagues I have received an urgent letter from the prince of Nigeria, Bigus Dicus. He is trapped in Tobago and there is no ferry. He requests we send him $50,000, and he will send us a collection of gold coins worth $1 million. Please see letter and picture attached.
DM
From: Colm @gmail.com
Date: Saturday, July 14, 2019.
2.35 p.m.
To: All Staff
Subject: Re RE RE RE, RE : Fam-
ily day
Dear Minister, Please be advised that is a scam e-mail. The giveaway is that the prince pictured in the letter is actually Blaze from the Rundown. I would advise you to follow my example and set your inbox to automatically send any unauthorised mail from princes, economists or international ratings agencies directly to your junk folder.
CI
From: Shamfra @gmail.com
Date: Saturday, July 14, 2019.
2.36 p.m.
To: All Staff
Subject: Re RE RE RE RE RE:
Family day
It’s okay minister. I fell for this scam as well. I was so sure there was a country called Nigeria.
SC
From: Faris@gmail.com
Date: Saturday, July 14, 2019.
2.37 p.m.
To: All Staff
Subject: Re RE RE RE RE RE RE:
Family day
Dear All. I know I was carded to run the monopoly game, but unfortunately I am unable to attend our family day. I am taking part in a special conference in Nevada that, if successful, I think will change the world. I am going to storm Area 51 and help free the aliens!
Wish me well colleagues! Also I have made alternative arrangements to collect rent
FAR
From: Rohan@gmail.com
Date: Saturday, July 14, 2019. 2.38 p.m.
To: All Staff
Subject: Re RE RE RE RE RE RE RE: Family day
Good luck, minister. We all know Area 51 contains all sorts of secrets like aliens, spaceships and who the owners of Bridgeman’s T&T are.
RH
From: Antony @gmail.com
Date: Saturday, July 14, 2019. 2.38 p.m.
To: All Staff
Subject: Re RE RE RE RE RE RE RE RE: Family day
Minister don’t you think believing in aliens is nonsense? Like believing in fairies or sex education in schools?
AG
From: Keithos @gmail.com
Date: Saturday, July 14, 2019. 2.39 p.m.
To: All Staff
Subject: Re RE RE RE RE RE RE RE RE RE: Family day
Don’t worry minister once you believe in something, whether it’s aliens, or Dragon Gas, or Sandals resort deal; it’s always true, No matter what anyone says.
KR
I dedicate this week’s column to T&T’s master of the art of the farce: Raymond Choo Kong.
• Darryn Boodan is a freelance writer