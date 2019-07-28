Education from Emancipation to Independence

We may begin the discussion of education between Emancipation (1834) and Independence (1962) with the report of Joseph Latrobe, who in 1837 was sent by the British parliament to see how money from the Negro Education Grant was being spent. Latrobe wrote in his report that “The colony has laboured under greater disadvantages than many of the West India Islands, from the prevalence of the French and Spanish languages, and of the Roman Catholic faith, and also from the manner in which its motley population is found scattered”.
It must be remembered that the Church of England (Anglicans) is led by the English monarch, while Catholics are led from Rome (Italy) by the Pope.
Latrobe said, “It appears evident that before emancipation the education of the negro was carried forward in all these colonies, “more or less, under every dis-advantage.“ The colonial legislatures were openly hostile to it; and so were the majority of proprietors and administrators of estates. Thus, he wrote, “The schools to which the negro had access were, for the most part, of but poor pretensions.”
Governor Lord Harris came in 1849, shortly after the first set of Indian indentures arrived. He introduced primary schools in each ward of the country, insisting that the schools must not have a religious flavour.
It should be clear by now that after emancipation there was a missing voice in the discussions about the education of the ex-slave—the voice of African forebears. There is no record in Caribbean history of anyone asking Africans, now freed from slavery, for their views on what form their education should take.
Africans were no longer slaves, but they were not citizens either. They had no say in their education.
Carl Campbell sheds important light on the formative years of secondary education in the country, with the main actors engaging in conversation about the curriculum and its proximity to the requirements of Oxford and Cambridge. Classical education was the order of the day. As with primary education, the main tension with secondary was whether the orientation of the curriculum should be religious or secular. Two significant secondary schools for boys emerged in Trinidad in the 1850s, the Queen’s Collegiate School (later Queen’s Royal College) supposedly secular but really an anglicised institution, established by the colonial government, and St Mary’s College established by the Roman Catholics, and championed by the French Creole population who had appealed to Rome to establish a counterpart to QRC. Convents for girls had been established before emancipation.
These secondary schools were for the children of the ruling classes, white and coloured, who were admitted to the schools based solely on their colour.
They did not have to take exams.
For the children of Africans, a different logic of admission obtained, particularised to academic giftedness. A handful of black children, three or four, could be admitted periodically if they topped the island in a special exam.
The Presbyterians entered the fray late in the 19th century, taking special interest solely in the education of the children of indentures. They were blind to the African child, and never ventured to Tobago.
Following the establishment of QRC in the 1860s, the colonial state did not establish another secondary school on the island, until 1953, when St George’s College was founded. These were the only two State run schools here when Eric Williams and the PNM came to power in 1956.
How do you run a country, with education so crucial to state formation, if the secondary schools are not under the control of the state? The PNM government and the denominations agreed to a compromise in the Concordat of 1960. The denominations could prescribe 20 per cent of the intake. Since whites and coloureds constituted less than 20 per cent of the population, all their children could attend the prestige schools.
Some still want the Concordat to prevail, even though we no longer have conditions of scarcity in education. We have gone from two government schools in 1953 to the 37 pages of schools filled with the SEA results this year.
No other country in the Caribbean allows churches to come in and take their share first. Not Barbados, not Jamaica.
The country has been held with its head over a barrel based on the Concordat compromise, made in 1960, at a time when we did not have any of the highways we now have, when people bought butter by the ounce, and all of the houses on streets where I lived had a pit latrine.
Our current SEA examination process is premised on a status quo of unequal schools that children and their parents understand in terms of first, second and third choices. Each choice reflects a different order of quality.
Why do we not have first, second and third choice water, hospitals and electricity in this country?
Secondary schools, like primary schools in this country, are of unequal quality, therefore children of every creed and race do not find an equal school place. Here at Emancipation 2019, 185 years on from Emancipation 1834, the black child remains at the margins of the education system, more likely to graduate to the remand yard than to the university.