Emancipation and education-185 years on

WE are now 185 years on from emancipation. Recently deceased historian Colin Palmer made the fact of an African diaspora in the Americas a pillar of his scholarship. In 1863 as the American civil war raged, President Lincoln issued the emancipation proclamation declaring the slaves free. Slavery was the reason why slave owning confederate southern states had broken away from the Union, and hence the basis of the war. Emancipation was a death blow to them, because it meant they had no slave empire to which they could return. The proclamation changed the status of blacks from slave to free. The news spread among them that they were no longer slaves. Black men joined the Union army in droves. Come 1865 and the Civil war was over.
Immediately after the war, concessions were made to blacks including the establishment of the Freedman’s Bureau to begin an assault on illiteracy by the creation of educational institutions. That led to the establishment of Howard University, among others. Blacks themselves on a clandestine basis, throughout slavery, had built a network of schools. When the civil war ended those from the Northern states who had been free all along, migrated in droves to the south and quickly established a vast network of elementary and secondary schools along with teachers’ colleges, for their brethren. This effort of self-help is well documented by WEB Dubois in Black Reconstruction, and by James Anderson in The Education of Blacks in the South, 1860-1935. It has no counterpart in Caribbean slavery.
Fast forward to 1954, and American blacks found themselves before the Supreme Court fighting for the right to quality education for their children. Official school segregation had forced them into separate schools that were poorly funded and equipped. Violence against them kept black children out of white schools. The Supreme court agreed in Brown v the Board of Education, that indeed separate schools were inherently unequal.
Here at home the slave trade was abolished in 1806, one year earlier than elsewhere in the British empire, Trinidad being set aside as the model for crown colony rule, as James Millette has espoused. A key feature of the model was amelioration, intended not to abolish slavery but to reform it. In an address to the British parliament in 1824 on the question of amelioration, Colonial Secretary Canning said the following: “With respect to Trinidad, I cannot omit to observe that about twenty years ago I in this House called the attention of government to that colony, the possession of which was then recently confirmed to us by the peace; and submitted a motion to the effect that Trinidad should not be placed on the same footing as our other colonies by the grant of a legislative constitution; but should be reserved under the unfettered dominion of the Crown, for the purpose of experiments for the amelioration of the condition of the slaves.”
In a 1932 article in the Journal of Negro Education, titled “The Neglected Period of Emancipation in Great Britain 1807-1823,” Charles Wesley wrote that the logic of leading abolitionists was that Africans would be unable to deal with complete freedom, and hence a period of gradualism was needed by them. In “Slavery and Freedom in the British West Indies, 1823-33: The Role of Education” Olwyn Blouet writes that: “The imperial commitment to amelioration in 1823 had a marked impact on the development of education in the British West Indies. First, nonconformist missionaries stepped up their activities to prepare slaves for freedom.
They opened schools when and where they could. Some missionaries were independent of planter patrons. The missionaries became unofficial agents of imperial policy with a claim to imperial protection.” Blouet writes further that “The British government hoped that the Established Church of England (the Anglican church) would be the religious and educational arm of amelioration. Education was intended for moral regeneration, to lift slaves out of degradation and barbarism.”
The archbishop of Canterbury has recently apologised for the fact that the Anglican church had inherited and owned slaves at Codrington Estate in Barbados.
Amelioration failed for a host of contested reasons. With its failure, the abolishment of slavery and the emancipation of slaves became plan B.
In Capitalism and Slavery, still the most persuasive explanation of why Caribbean slavery collapsed, Eric Williams illustrated the economic decline of sugar.
At the point of emancipation, the parliament passed the Negro Education Grant, which set aside £235,000 to be spent on education across the region. Religious denominations were to compete for the funds available to establish schools. A first-hand account of schooling in the early dawn of emancipation was provided by Joseph Latrobe, who in the service of the parliament was sent in 1837, to make observations on the status of the school systems and disbursements in Jamaica, Trinidad and British Guiana.
In Trinidad he reported unhealthy contest between the French and English on the island for dominion over education, to be seen in the jostling between the Roman Catholic and Anglican churches for the right to subventions intended for establishing schools.