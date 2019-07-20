For Choo Kong legacy, an ‘Emailgate’ dramatisation

T&T is engaging in a send-off for a beloved maven of local drama, just when material for a riveting script has offered itself.
For six years, the material may have been legally untouchable by the resourceful hands of the late Raymond Choo Kong.
Fate, however, determined the widely lamented big-name dramatist just missed a chance to make a theatrical production out of lyrics titled “Emailgate”. The man, maybe best qualified as producer of the Emailgate stage drama, is no more. But the compelling possibilities, in lines attributed to name-brand personalities and settings, remain to be employed for theatrical drawing power.
Over the years since May 2013, the spoken-word content headlined “Emailgate” has qualified for the legal denotation of “purported e-mails”. To people like me with only modest familiarity with and understanding of that digital netherworld, e-mails could never be imagined as “purported”. We have long assumed that matter, once created for that online utility, could never be eliminated by a mere delete function. The denouement elaborated in the July 5 letter from Deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul has now afforded a learning experience. In that letter, the public prosecutions leading lady conducted readers through the distillation of criminal purpose or action drawn from a 31-e-mail trail, travelled in exchanges during September 2012. Opposition Leader Keith Rowley had on May 20, 2013, read those contents to the Parliament, thereby electrifying the politics of T&T.
The shocking outcomes proved not to have hurt the Rowley political prospects. The effects have been those of blessed assurance among PNM people who had been less than fired-up by Rowley party leadership. The big man had to be seen as fearlessly bringing off something big. “Emailgate” would fit the bill for a compellingly grand production.
Ms Honore-Paul identified a list of offences “purported” in the alleged e-mails exchanged among stellar Cabinet players. The dramatis personae comprised Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Anand Ramlogan, Surujrattan Rambachan, Roodal Moonilal and Gary Griffith, then-special adviser to Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar.
“If proven to be true, the purported e-mails reveal a criminal conspiracy,” she found. Other suspected offences she classified under “misconduct in public office”. The source of such damning disclosures must have been some government insider, an “anonymous source”, who likely passed the dirt to Dr Rowley in the proverbial plain brown envelope.
Dr Rowley called the source a “whistleblower”, whom he has never been rigorously challenged to identify or specify by designation. But this whoever was no Gene Miles, the 1960s civil servant, moved to blow offside whistle, putting her life on the line to expose official wrongdoing.
“Emailgate” offences were required to be proved. Those alleged against confessed to nothing. The “Emailgate” legend became a police detective story. Immediately after Dr Rowley had busted the marks in Parliament, Mrs Persad-Bissessar put the case in police hands.
With “Emailgate”, history will confirm the official T&T style of no-hurry, no-hustle. Though troubled by the dirt in his possession, Dr Rowley had let his own foot drag for six months, without apparently nagging President George Maxwell Richards for a what-to-do? prompting.
The laid-back response of the late president set the tone. It took another three months for Google and Microsoft, under US court orders, to check their files “for all data and communication data” that could confirm or deny the existence of the “Emailgate” messages.
The result was a newsworthy finding only now revealed: “It is possible/likely,” the US Justice Department reported, “that the data you seek, for the period in 2012, may no longer exist due to the account holder(s)’ possible deletion of the data prior to the preservation order.”
The presumptive “Emailgate” perpetrators of the crimes identified by Ms Honore-Paul had evidently proved themselves sharper, quicker on the draw, and more disciplined than the police. Only one, Gary Griffith, had volunteered his personal “device” for detective scrutiny.
Such examination ought to have been capable of proving his involvement in finding “skeletons in the closet” of a nosy reporter. The “Emailgate” files attribute to him “Yes boss”, when so instructed by then AG Ramlogan. Over the six years the Griffith “device” remained in police hands, were those damning details confirmed about the past of the present police commissioner?
Ms Honore-Paul’s letter did not go there. “The authenticity of the 31 subject e-mails can neither be confirmed nor denied,” she concluded. The nine months of foot-dragging (six by Dr Rowley) had proved fatal to making any case likely to convict. Still, she commended the “investigative process” as “appropriately careful”.
The deputy DPP is in remarkably like-minded company. Just now, US special prosecutor Robert Mueller, after far more elaborate investigations into US President Donald Trump’s alleged obstruction of justice, came down neither for nor against: “While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”
Likewise, in T&T, both the Rowley and the Persad-Bissessar sides claim justification, if not outright victory. Meanwhile, “Emailgate” remains material still to be put on at least a Little Carib stage.