THIS week we celebrate Emancipation Day and honour those ancestors who died in bondage and all of those both here and in other places who fought for freedom.
Unlike some other territories and because of the unique mixture of European and creole owners of the enslaved, the African slave trade did not persist as long in Trinidad as in other islands and the numbers of the enslaved in both Trinidad and in Tobago were not as large as in other territories.
This does not diminish the savagery of either the trade in human flesh or the enslaving of human beings. When we celebrate Emancipation Day we tend to focus our celebrations on the traditions which have survived and those which have given birth to more modern ones.
I wish we could expand our celebrations to include the rich historic heritage of the different African territories from which the enslaved were kidnapped or sold and brought here. Let us have a modern author, sculptor, artist from one of the territories from which our ancestors were taken. It will be such a poignant reminder that those who speak about African civilisations will not be looked at as academics or even wishful thinkers trying to hold on to something about which they do not know enough.
Some may think that in building a strong Caribbean identity you should not focus on the various inheritances which we have received from the people who came. In fact some people of East Indian descent are criticised for the value they place on their ancestry as if that makes them less loyal to their new home. That such thinking is flawed and racist, is obvious if you were to compare that to the response to a citizen trying to identify with his roots in France or England or Spain.
It also leads to fake facts being taken as historically accurate. Take Islam for example. Every time Eid is celebrated in this country I read in one newspaper or another about the religion being brought here through the East Indian indentured labourers who were brought here in the second half of the 19th century.
The truth is Islam was a very powerful force in various territories of Africa, Europe and the Middle East and had been brought here by a member of the Mandingo peoples. (I hope my spelling is correct). While visiting a country in the Iberian peninsula a few weeks ago I had two reactions. The Roman Empire from which a large area of modern Europe is founded was vast and they did not simply loot, they ravaged the territories they conquered.
I appreciate that this is what was acceptable at the time but what would happen if some of these treasures were returned to the places from which they were stolen? Would the peoples of those countries not be enriched by seeing what their ancestors had built? Would the current owners lose terribly if they returned these treasures? Would it not be a way for the developed world to give a helping hand to the countries which they plundered? Some of these cities have so much art and museum pieces in their possession that they cannot even display all of it. Instead of keeping it in storage why not try to lift a beleaguered country by reminding it of its proud heritage?
I perhaps sound like a cliché for my generation by asking these questions but I think they remain relevant. The other reaction I had was to appreciate how little I knew about the peoples referred to as the “Moors”. These were people who came from the northern part of the African continent as well as parts of the Arabic world. The contribution of these black and brown people to the development of European civilisation was significant in terms of astronomy, mathematics and other areas. They reached deep into the European continent.
I saw paintings which showed families of Europeans at the time including black people. There was one which struck me in particular. It was of a Roman family centuries ago and included in that family was a cherubic black boy with a little smile on his face dressed as richly as other members of the family. I saw another one with a baby Jesus with brown skin and curly hair. The Moors built the largest library on European shores.
Islam at a time closer to when the Prophet Muhammad had lived, was a powerful religion which valued education and learning of people- not men, not women, not Muslims but of people. Sometimes in modern revelations of what Islam means to the wider world this is forgotten. These were Muslims who devoutly valued what they had been blessed with by Allah and sought to share their knowledge with the wider world. The divisions we think we have in this world are based on perception, not fact, to the point that some of them are downright farcical. I think we must insist with rigour on talking about our history with truth as opposed to spin.
Happy Emancipation Day to all.
Sophia K Chote SC is an Independent Senator