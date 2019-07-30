In search of a sense of optimism

Where exactly does it come from, this sense of confidence, the sense of optimism that we are encouraged to embody in the face of what is demonstrably a sliding scale, a downward spiral in our national feeling of safety and security?
Not for the first time in the 11 months that he’s been in the chair, the country’s Commissioner of Police has had to consider that his tough talking, his leading from in front, and his taking on all comers attitude, are not yet deriving the results he may have expected.
He had told the country to give him a year before we would begin to see the results of what he’s had in mind, and what he set out to establish.
With just weeks to go before that deadline is upon him, and upon us, there is this feeling of still waiting to exhale, among too large a segment of the population. Without a doubt, the Commissioner has the support of a vast majority of the public, and of public opinion. But also indisputably, he’s spent too much time already picking unnecessary fights with those who opt to exercise their right to disagree, with this or that aspect of his approach.
At a news conference he called on a Sunday afternoon, July 21, the Minister of National Security told the country that “in the not too distant future, members of the public would notice a drastic decrease in criminality in the country.”
Well, this is on the doorstep of four years after the administration of which he is a part came in to office, with such an ambition having been one of its primary promises to the population. It was at the end of a week in which there were 22 or 23 murders in the country. At the beginning of that week, there were attempts at national assurance over the statistical fact that the murder figure was less, by about 20, that it was at the same time last year.
So in a single week, that statistic changed drastically, dramatically and frighteningly, if indeed the fright-meter could go any higher in the minds of many of us. But then, as the week was coming to a close, we were witness to the daring mafia-style slaughter of a man, his wife and two so named body guards, after the storming of his home in Las Cuevas in an attack staged at a quarter to three in the morning. This was in the sleepy village of St Anthony’s, his house standing like a sentinel itself on a hill overlooking the bay, and the fishing depot nearby.
It is said that the assailants planned their execution such that they arrived by car, and then escaped by sea after setting fire to the vehicles they used on the way in. Days before that, ten fishermen were ordered off their boats in the Gulf of Paria by local pirates. Three made it out alive and the bodies of the others have been washing up one by one.
Thus far, the criminals are continuing to thumb their noses at the agents of law enforcement, at the authority figures such as the Minister and the Commissioner, if not also at the rest of us.
Our sense of confidence and of comfort continues to be assailed in the process. Judge by the responses to the question as to whether citizens would feel comfortable in providing information to Crime Stoppers, even for an increased financial reward, as promised by the Minister.
Seven out of ten respondents either said outright no, or expressed reservations, claiming in the main that they didn’t trust that the information they provided would remain confidential. People have a problem trusting the police. That’s the take away from those responses.
On top of this there continues to be huge confusion in the ordinary public mind, about the usefulness up to this point of the hard won Anti-Gang Legislation. We continue in July 2019, to be told of alleged gang members being arrested, spending days under questioning, and being charged, but not for gang-related offences. Or worse still, being released without being charged for anything at all.
We seem to have a long way to go yet, many miles to travel still, before we can begin to exhale, to sleep easily. The minister’s not too distant future thus remains way out of sight for too many of us.
• Andy Johnson, a veteran
journalist, is former CEO of GISL