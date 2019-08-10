JOURNEY AROUND MYSELF

THE title for this article is the theme for Carifesta 2019.
It comes from an article written by Errol Hill in 1999 as he considered the use of our cultural resources and assets for our own well-being. His view, and in these days I would imagine it is not controversial at all, is that a “construction of a Caribbean aesthetic was critical for the realisation and celebration civilisation”.
When you visit the home of the National Symphony Steel Orchestra of Trinidad and Tobago at the National Academy for the Performing Arts you will discover a treasure. I had the good fortune to visit and hear them rehearse and play last week. The musicians are all employed by the Ministry of Culture.
As a national institution, I imagine that over these long holidays, if you are a pan enthusiast or if your children are, try to make contact with the NSSOTT for a visit. Because the NSSOTT falls under a ministry they do not charge an entrance fee. They are at the backstage entrance of NAPA. You can find them on Facebook.
You will hear pan played outside the forum of a panyard and be exposed to a wide genre of music depending on what they may be rehearsing at the time. They may even agree to play particular pieces once it is on their repertoire. I always enjoyed attending the Pan is Beautiful concerts which used to be held at the Jean Pierre Complex many years ago because they demonstrated the mind-blowing versatility of our national instrument.
The pans used by NSSOTT are G pans which were developed and patented by Prof Brian Copeland, now principal, and other persons at The University of the West Indies. The musicians practising at the time I visited are musically literate with tertiary education in music. One member is on the executive of Pan Trinbago and many others also play in community bands both large and small. They are reading their music as they play. Some are graduates of other national institutions such as UTT and COSTAAT.
The NSSOTT was created around the same time as the National Philharmonic Orchestra and the National Theatre Arts Company. Forgive me if I have got the names of these two other organisations wrong. All of this occurred in 2007 when there was a policy and direction for the development and monetisation of this national asset.
Their playing is amazing, their repertoire wide. I took a foreign guest with me. She is a European classically trained musician and she could not get over her experience. She had gone to a panyard during her visit which is de rigueur for a visitor to our islands and heard some of the more tourist-friendly renditions that you get at this time of the year.
Seeing her response, as a musician to our players doing a medley of classical pieces was eye-opening for me as a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago and will be for you too when you visit. It reminded me of the quality of playing you would hear at those Pan is Beautiful concerts of the past.
So we have created the instrument, we have the musicians and now I suppose we are on to the monetisation. I understand that steelpans are sold for thousands of US dollars abroad. The last time I ordered one for a young relative the manufacturer was exporting its products as fast as quickly as they were made. I had a bit of a wait on the order.
These instruments are sold for thousands of US dollars, much more than a barrel of oil and the market for them is steady and growing. This certainly sounds like a potential medium to large-scale industry which may be far more stable than oil and gas.
If you listen to popular music you can often recognise the sound of the pan in the music of famous singers. Songs which are hitting the Billboard charts in the US. NSSOTT has collaborated with Jeannine De Bique, no less. Pan is in the east, west, north and south and came from this tiny place which is our home.
Visiting Rome recently, I found that while it was an educational historical experience of value, I was disturbed by the modern evidence of wanton pillage of other cultures and civilisations.
“Cultural appropriation” is one of the recent phrases emerging in literature over the last few years. I understand it to be something which happens when a thing of unique cultural value is used by another group with different cultural traditions and passed off as its own.
If we do not watch ourselves this is what may be happening. The good thing is that it is not too late to pull back and use this particular resource to contribute to the nation’s cultural and financial well-being.
Many thanks to the NSSOTT for the beautiful experience.
Sophia K Chote SC is an Independent senator