Judicial lapses

“It is no secret that I have not been your favourite person or the person you would prefer to be Chief Justice during your tenure as a judge, but that does not mean that I am in any way entitled to ignore you or your talent and experience as a judge. Nor can I permit your assumption of a combative or belligerent stance to insulate you from the requirement to comply with a lawful and rational directive. I assure you that I take my responsibility seriously and honestly.
“In doing my work, including assigning judges, I do not take into account your view of me. As a matter of fact, it does not trouble me at all. I take into account only that you are an experienced judge and, in this instance, one with a strong family law background. I assess you, insofar as your judicial work is concerned, as having the right experience, training and temperament to sit as a family court judge, especially in this pioneering role in Tobago.
“And finally, please rid yourself of the notion that this judicial officer considers travelling to sit even for short periods ‘a bothersome task’. Your expression perhaps explains your general approach to the issue. In undertaking to travel to Tobago, I am simply doing my job and upholding my commitment to serve the people of Trinidad and Tobago. You would find, if you care to investigate, that I generally do so with a great degree of efficiency. I am prepared, however, to work with anyone, including yourself, to achieve greater efficiency in the system. Your attempt in the circumstances to reduce my legitimate concerns about the manner of my transfer to Tobago and the motives behind it to an unwillingness to provide service to the people of Tobago therefore does not trouble me. My record in the discharge of any Tobago docket speaks for itself.”
The first discourse was written by Chief Justice Ivor Archie and the second by Justice Carol Gobin. The CJ had already written to Justice Gobin informing her that he was transferring her to Tobago where she would preside over the Cabinet-approved roll-out of a Family Court in which she would sit as a judge; and Justice Gobin wanted a review of that transfer in a consultation meeting of all fellow judges and the CJ himself.
Apparently, Justice Gobin had replied to the CJ’s directive and copied it to all the judges and other judicial officers, and the CJ wrote a response to her reply and copied it to the judges and judicial officers. Justice Gobin replied to the CJ’s response.
Our discourses are taken from the latest responses, at the time of writing of this column, from both the CJ and Justice Gobin.
You would think that the written exchanges between the two—they don’t talk to each other, it seems —would have ended with the CJ’s directive and Justice Gobin’s first response. At their elite level of office, intellectual acuity is expected as a matter of course, emotional maturity is priceless, and too many written exchanges can only serve to unduly complicate matters. But when certain issues imprison your speech to other people, relationships break down. With dangerous effects.
What are the issues between the CJ and Justice Gobin? We don’t know all of them but, confining ourselves to the truncated discourses cited here, extracts from longer missives of recent vintage, we can make an educated guess about a few of them.
The CJ charges CG with not wanting to be a judge under his chief justiceship (“not…the person you would prefer to be Chief Justice during your tenure as a judge’’) and finds Justice Gobin “combative’’ and “aggressive’’ towards him. For her part, Justice Gobin finds the CJ objectionable on several fronts. He is judgmental (charging that she sees the transfer as “a bothersome task’’). He is difficult to work with (she is willing to “work with anyone, including yourself’’). He imputes “motives’’ to her “legitimate concerns’’ about being transferred.
These are serious attitudes and effects. And they are compounded by stances that are invested with (not so) subtly lethal turns of phrase. For example, the CJ achieves a backhanded compliment in the opening sentence, honouring Justice Gobin’s talent and experience while noting her disaffection for him. Justice Gobin is less dramatic but no less firm; she invites the CJ, her boss — boss?—to rid himself of the notion that she does not want to serve in Tobago.
So she will go. But the simple matter of a transfer to Tobago causing all this havoc? Two justices of our high courts wrangling publicly over an administrative matter that less elevated folk would resolve with considerably more respect and finesse?
What could rumple their dignity so? The discourses are only indicative.