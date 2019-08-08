Level the playing field, Concacaf

Concacaf (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) dream killers would destroy the spirit of what World Cup football stands for, if not stopped.
The decision by a handful of individuals in Concacaf to virtually manipulate the system by using their position to alter the qualifying format for the 2022 World Cup Concacaf qualifier must be exposed and stopped, with the immediate involvement of FIFA, if good sense does not prevail at Concacaf level.
The clandestine decision, mainly by those who hold posts in Concacaf to jettison their own countries into a safe zone and bypass the rigours of qualification through preliminary rounds, is nothing short of abuse of power, and contrast to what World Cup Football is about: allowing small nations to dream big; to believe.
To put it in simple perspective, the format highlighted below has been used for decades by the other regions in World Cup football qualification, with these regions all having experienced far greater success than our Concacaf region. However, they are mature enough to understand the value of a level playing field, something which seems beyond the understanding of Concacaf decision-makers.
The format of starting off on a level playing field, with everyone having an equal opportunity is still to be used in 2022 for qualifying rounds in Europe, Asia, South America and Africa. Not as Concacaf officials apparently see it, with some being more equal than others.
Levelling the playing field also engineers a structure to ensure development and growth of “weaker countries”, closing the gap between “weaker” and “stronger” in all other regions, and in so doing enhancing the development of football. Certain Concacaf officials are seemingly intent on using this new biased format to destroy such a possibility.
Now compare this to what can only be described as a backroom decision made by Concacaf. It is inconceivable that 29 out of the 35 countries, would agree to this decision, deciding that the six highest ranked teams, none having ever reached a World Cup semi-final, would now be simply jettisoned into a final round without playing a single qualifying game, and getting three automatic spots out of six, and leaving the 29 remaining countries to fight for one lone spot to play the fourth-placed team in the self-appointed elite group of six for a playoff spot, to then participate in another playoff game, against another country from another region for a spot in the World Cup finals.
So a team like El Salvador that is ranked sixth in Concacaf and 68th in the world, can get an easy passage to a group of six teams with three automatic spots for a World Cup final qualification; while a team ranked just below the sixth-ranked team, in seventh- or eighth-ranked Panama (ranked 74th in the world), or Canada (ranked 78th), now having to fight with 29 teams for half a spot. What makes it even more ludicrous is that national team coaches and administrations should have been informed of the change in advance. So now some coaches, not knowing there would be a ranking system to get a fast pass into the final hexagon round, have been using friendly games and tournaments against much stronger opponents, not as a competitive nature or even being too concerned of the result, but using it as a trial-and-error format to find the right mix of players in preparation for qualification. By not letting them know in advance that even friendly games would now be an avenue to World Cup qualification via ranking is blatantly unfair and can be seen as football ambush.
Whereas some have been attempting to virtually bully their way for decades in this football region, this decision, however, is the last straw, whereby the 29 countries, not just from the Caribbean but also other Concacaf nations such as Canada, Guatemala, Belize and Nicaragua, need to stand up to put an end to this draconian rule by a few that is affecting football development in the region. One wonders if this is a fear factor by so-called big countries, after a small country knocked one of them out of the World Cup in 2018, and they are doing what they can, outside the field of play, to prevent a repeat.
And to any Caribbean country that decides to jump on this bandwagon now because of where they may be ranked at this time, I humbly ask them to remember that this ranking is very fluid, as “today might be for you and tomorrow for me”, which is not what World Cup football stands for, and how one should have an easier passage to such a prestigious tournament. Some may ask what is my concern and involvement in this, as a police commissioner from Trinidad and Tobago. I would not venture into stating that sport, through proper development, can assist in crime reduction, or that I was part of the technical staff of the National Team in the 2018 World Cup qualification campaign, or that I saw what qualifying for the World Cup final did for my country in 2006.
Instead, I would say I am a simple supporter who is just as concerned as the tens of millions of citizens/supporters from dozens of Caribbean countries seeing a grave injustice being done, to destroy dreams of nations, due to the tunnel-vision of a handful of persons who currently hold the office.
It is hoped that the vast majority of Concacaf, both football officials and supporters, stand up to this football bullying, and advise these so-called stronger nations to stop being cowards and come up and fight for their spot in the World Cup finals like anyone else.
Do not let one elimination by a small country cause you to lose focus on what is right for football.
To the few who may claim that this biased format is justified because their team is better, they may even be correct, but show that superiority not via representatives in a boardroom, who would use a world ranking to bypass possible embarrassment. If you want to make your country great again (in football), then do not do so, via a boardroom decision.
Do it on the football field, where the playing field is level.