Next week the nation celebrates Emancipation Day, recalling the day that slavery was abolished in the British Caribbean (by law on August 1, 1834, but more importantly on August 1, 1838, when the four-year quasi-slavery “Apprenticeship” was ended).
For the formerly enslaved people, and their descendants, nothing was as important as preserving and defending their freedom. The anthropologist Richard Price recorded the oral traditions of the Saramaka people of Suriname (one of the Maroon ethnic groups) in the 1960s and 1970s. He found that preserving knowledge of their African ancestors, who had escaped from plantation slavery over 200 years earlier, the “First-Time People”, was their way of saying “Never again”. As one oral historian told him: “This is the greatest fear of all Maroons: that those times (slavery)shall come again”.
Suriname’s Maroons, like those of Jamaica, had won their freedom by long, hard years of fighting with the Dutch and British forces, resulting in peace treaties which allowed them to live as free people in the 1700s, long before 1838. But most of the enslaved in the British Caribbean were freed by legislation, by the British Parliament (the 1833 Act of Emancipation) and by local legislatures (the laws that ended the Apprenticeship). And it’s not surprising that, along with the rejoicing, there was deep mistrust about the validity of this “grant” of freedom.
This is why many of the formerly enslaved paid hard-earned cash to purchase their freedom from the Apprenticeship between 1834 and 1838. Well-meaning people, like the missionaries who befriended them, told them not to waste their money since the Apprenticeship was going to end in just a few years anyway. But they explained that they wanted a “receipt” that would guarantee their free status; they didn’t trust freedom through the “gift” of men who they knew were not their friends and, in many cases, were their former “owners”.
And they had good reason for this mistrust. In the French Caribbean, slavery there had been abolished by the radicals in power in France in 1794. Martinique was occupied by the British in the years after 1794, so emancipation was not implemented there. But Guadeloupe had experienced emancipation between 1794 and 1802. Then the new French ruler, Napoleon, re-instituted slavery; many hundreds of people in Guadeloupe were killed resisting this, and slavery was not finally ended (again) in the French colonies until 1848.
The memory of these events—slavery ended by legislation and then re-imposed by force—was a powerful reason for the mistrust the ex-slaves felt about emancipation in the 1830s. It was especially powerful in British Dominica, located between the two French islands. When the colonial government carried out a census in 1844, many of the formerly enslaved were convinced that this “taking of names” was just a prelude to re-enslavement. There was a major uprising, known in Dominica as “La Guerre Nègre” (The Negro War), during which several ex-slaves were killed. Some of the rebels explained that they had reacted violently to the census because they remembered, or had been told, what had happened next door in Guadeloupe.
From time to time, especially during periods of special hardship or oppression, rumours of imminent re-enslavement spread among the descendants of the enslaved. It happened in Jamaica in the 1860s, just before the Morant Bay Rebellion of 1865. In Martinique in the early 1940s, nearly a century after the second French abolition in 1848, the harsh oppression of the military regime during World War II triggered similar rumours of possible re-enslavement.
Even if life for the former slaves and their descendants, in the Caribbean and elsewhere, was difficult, and oppression was everywhere, freedom was precious; they understood that “eternal vigilance is the price of liberty”.
• Bridget Brereton is professor emerita of history at The UWI, St Augustine