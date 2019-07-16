Of migrants and refugees

“You people keep referring to refugees,” the Prime Minister scolded reporters towards the end of his opening statement at the news conference he called on his return from the Caricom Summit on July 5.
“We don’t have refugee camps in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said. “We don’t have refugees. What we have are economic migrants.” He said there were serious implications for the “turn of phrase” on this matter.
He is absolutely correct.
The international broadcaster Al Jazeera recently put out a statement saying it had been caused to alter its description of persons seeking safe haven in countries across Europe. It said it was more appropriate to refer to them as refugees, rather than as migrants.
A website looking at these issues thought is necessary to explain the difference. An asylum seeker is someone who claims to be a refugee but whose claim has not been evaluated. This person would have applied for asylum on the grounds that returning to his or her country would lead to persecution on account of race, religion, nationality or political beliefs. Such a person is someone who is seeking international protection but whose claim for refugee status has not yet been determined. In contrast, a refugee is someone who has been recognised under the 1951 Convention relating to the status of refugees to be a refugee. Such a person is one who, generally speaking, is a displaced, and who has been forced to cross national boundaries and who cannot return home safely. These are the working definitions adopted by the international agency Habitat for Humanity. Trinidad and Tobago is a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention.
In the face of the Prime Minister’s injunction, which went wholly unchallenged, at least two other international agencies have pointed to what they see as the government’s responsibility to accept that among the thousands of Venezuelan nationals fleeing to this country, there would be persons regarded as refugees or asylum seekers, and who should be treated as such.
At the height of last month’s registration process for Venezuelan nationals already in this country, both Amnesty International and a Washington DC-based organisation Refugees International raised concerns with the government on this matter. In its second open letter to the Prime Minister, within weeks of each other, Amnesty International’s Americas Division said it “called on states in Latin America and the Caribbean to take shared responsibility for providing unrestricted access to international systems of protection, such as refugee status, and to expedite access for Venezuelans to legal residency with appropriate safeguards.”
This statement took issue with the two-week period of registration, urging the government to extend it beyond this, but the Government of T&T stood its ground. The Prime Minister was further reminded that “because those fleeing are likely to be refugees, they may not be able to present documents required as part of the process.” And it called on “the authorities,” to “not impose restrictions or conditions that impede access to protection mechanisms.”
This statement went further. “Trinidad and Tobago is required to protect asylum seekers and refugees from forcible return to a country in which their life or freedom may be in danger on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion. Any deportation of asylum seekers or refugees or return of those trying to reach T&T’s shores would be contrary to international human rights law, and in breach of the conventions which your country has chosen to ratify.”
More than two years ago, at the beginning of the current phase of mass exodus from Venezuelan nationals, there were those already in this country scared to speak with reporters here, for fear that their movements were being monitored. They were claiming persecution and fear of reprisal, based only on their political views which were contrary to those being promoted by the government in Caracas.
This situation has simply worsened. On the same day the Prime Minister was holding his news conference at Piarco, the world was being informed about the systematic abuse of its citizens and the violations of their civil, human and political rights, by the government next door.
“A series of laws, policies and practices has restricted the democratic space, dismantled institutional checks and balances and allowed patterns of grave violations, the report by UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said. It had just been presented to the UN Human Rights Council in New York. It was based on 558 interviews with victims and witnesses, covering the period January 2018 to May 2019.
It would be impossible to conclude that among those registered for one-year residency in T&T, there are not such persons who would qualify as “refugees and asylum seekers”. The people of T&T must know what the registration process lent itself to finding out these critical details.
If we needed to fill in the blanks, on this and related matters, the Prime Minister assured reporters at Piarco, “the Minister of Foreign Affairs would be only too happy to assist you.”
We shall see.