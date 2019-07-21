As I dashed to God alone knows where, I collided with Father G at the gate of the clinic. He had come to give solace to the family.
I’d long cut the Catholic Church from my life; it went its way and I mine, but call me a hypocrite, however, at that moment, a priest was my tranquilliser. Or half a sedative.
“Father, father,” I cried. “Is it possible for one soul to join with another on its way out to wherever?”
I wasn’t in grief yet. I was terrified and again had been felled by asking too many darn questions. The hour of death was approaching and I in ICU had looked around at all the equipment and at the heart monitor and for some reason knew that zero was an illusion. She’d be gone before then. The nurse on duty confirmed my suspicion. When it reaches 37, he said. After that it’s just the machine and drugs giving the reading.
I went downstairs to the courtyard and stooping, I organised the next day’s lead with a senior reporter. I said nothing to anyone about the 37. And then I shut down the cellphone. Thirty seven was fast approaching. I just knew it. I called the family and we trudged to ICU, weary. When last had we slept? We surrounded her and enveloped her in love, but I kept checking the monitor and when it neared 37, I looked at the nurse and he nodded. This was it. So I embraced my mother; I guess I felt like I had to pay the boatman.
The life did not flow smoothly out, but there was an electrical explosion and navel to navel her energy fused with mine and I felt how glorious death could be, you know, abandoning the mortal coil, becoming not a soul really but pure energy pouring back into the universe. I was at first catatonic and then mortified. Then in wonderment.
And that’s when I fled ICU and crashed into Father G. Answers can come from anywhere, including from those with whom you share no belief system. He responded in the affirmative. It was possible. Now, I was not running but paralysed. But she was just deceased and already she was daunting me with what a priest called a little farewell hug. A hug?
Like he didn’t know Therese. A hug or an advisory? She could come and go now as she pleased. This was great for her, worrying for me. It was January 1. Surprising, crazy, inviolately gut and heart wrenching date.
Does anyone remember the Eddie Murphy break out stand-up routine Delirious, in which he compared the reaction of white and black folks to haunted houses? “Why don’t white people leave the house when there’s a ghost in the house?” he wondered. Black people would be gone in a flash. The 1983 HBO special was condemned for many prejudices, including racism, but it was hilarious and made of Murphy an immediate star.
About two weeks after January 1, I was Skyping with my cousin and her partner when I knew I had to choose between white and black. Black. Definitely black. During the last year of her life I had hooked up a bell system so if weak my mother could press the switch and I respond. Well, the three of us were ole talkin when the bell sounded, twice but in one of the other tones. People could say coincidence, electrical fault. I, my cousin and her partner jumped out of our skins, back into them and we in unison bawled, ‘Oh Lord. Is Therese.”
‘We gone,” the pair told me.
“Say what? You in the States and is me who has to sleep alone in this house tonight.”
But it’s my mischievous cousin who turned my home into Dark Shadows. I had no cordless phone of my own and that suited me fine. I suffer from phone phobia. No she insisted you should have one. Take Therese own. I am sure she wouldn’t mind. I wasn’t as certain. That phone had been her link to Newsday and when she was alive, I never used it. But I opened the door to my late mother’s room to get her cordless. I felt like I was stealing.
Eh heh. Phone dead but worse, line dead too.
I shut that door faster than Bolt and Skyped my “Therese won’t mind” cousin.
“So Therese won’t mind. Well she vex. She shut down the line.”
My cousin was tickled rainbow.
“It not funny.”
“Big joke. Take Therese phone when you know Therese. What wrong with you? I get a jolt in ICU, then bell ringing like Baptist church meeting and now the phone dead.”
My cousin’s partner, more sober, more sensitive to these mysteries of the universe, who grew up Baptist was not laughing. She knew about catching spirit.
“I fraid Therese and I never met her,” she interrupted.
“You want to come up here for a visit?” she asked.
‘A visit?”
“Sure. Thanks. I’ll have to get organised.”
Organised? My bags were already packed, my passport was checked for its validity; there was US$ in my purse and the travel agent was organising my ticket. I was not delirious. I may have travelled and spent lots of time with white people, but I’m still maybe half of a Trini.
I was outta of there. At least until Therese went to visit some other family, preferably in foreign.