SHOULD it have been declared a tie and England and New Zealand share the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup title? Should they have played another Super Over?
Rules are rules, though, and more boundaries tipped the result in favour of the home team, but another rule states that England were gifted a run, so if that had been corrected on the field of play, they would have been one short and the agony and ecstasy would have been turned upside down.
Whatever the result, everyone who watched it—at Lord’s or the countless millions looking at TV, many flicking between Wimbledon and the home of cricket—will remember the final for a long time to come.
I shouldn’t write this in case my boss reads it but I was supposed to have been heading to work last Sunday afternoon just about when Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler started to chip away and then get closer to their target. Almost an hour later, I hadn’t moved from the couch to get ready and then contemplated rushing to bathe before the tie-breaker got going.
Are you crazy? And miss one of the most dramatic conclusions in all of sport.
And they still couldn’t be separated when it was all over…and you feel for New Zealand.
They finished even Steven and, based on the rulebook, the Kiwis actually won by a run.
The record book says otherwise and they have gone down as the unfortunate “vanquished” in an epic contest, one for the ages, and with so many storylines.
Three years ago, Stokes was on the other end of an agonising defeat, battered in the final over of the T20 World Cup by Carlos Brathwaite as the West Indies denied England.
Now he is on top of the world, while Brathwaite was back in Barbados long before the final, neither he nor the Windies having progressed from 2016, heading in the wrong direction while Stokes has gone on to get his hands on the biggest trophy of all.
Alongside a Bajan Englishman, Jofra Archer, who held his nerve when it could have all gone wrong in the Super Over, and England’s cosmopolitan line-up lifted the Brexit gloom in dramatic fashion, with the tension running from the first ball to the last.
Nothing could have spoilt the rest of that Sunday after that priceless entertainment, until now, when mention of the West Indies revives bitter memories of their thoroughly disappointing campaign.
And to think it started on such a high that last Friday in May when they blitzed Pakistan.
So much so that six days later, when I was privileged to be among the crowd at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, there were even hopes of getting the better of defending World Cup champions Australia.
For long stretches it looked possible and, after a Guinness or two, you had to remind yourself to not get carried away because this was the Windies you’re talking about. And, sure enough, they lost the plot while the Aussies kept grinding away and took advantage of their lapses, the sheer pace of Mitchell Starc tipping the balance in their favour.
The high point of that day for me, without being too biased, was the batting of Nicholas Pooran, who hit some sweet shots in his 40 off 36 balls, including a cover drive that was all timing and grace. And just when you began to entertain thoughts of the stroke-filled left-hander taking his team home, he got a rush of blood against spinner Adam Zampa and struck a rash shot, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch taking a good running catch.
Pooran was consistent throughout the tournament, though, confirming his undoubted ability with a fine maiden ODI century against Sri Lanka and we can only trust that he continues to progress and take his place among the best batsmen in the game.
Listening to his responses in post-match interviews, it would seem he has a good head on his shoulders and won’t be side-tracked by all the praise and backslapping his countrymen, including me, would be heaping on him.
Now that he has made himself known to fans around the globe, this is just the start of what could be a long road ahead in international cricket if he maintains his concentration and keeps his feet on the ground.
Good luck to him.
Some of his teammates may need more than that after their indifferent performances which led to six defeats in between the opening triumph and their closing win against Afghanistan.
It didn’t help having an amateurish coaching staff which insisted on selecting a hobbling Andre Russell, who didn’t justify their blind faith in him, often unable to bowl his quota of overs and throwing away his wicket with ugly, one-legged heaves.
I couldn’t help getting that off my chest, but by now they must know that persisting with Russell was a mistake, while there were other selection decisions which left die-hard supporters scratching their heads.
For me, it became painful to watch the Windies, sad to say, as they lurched from one setback to the next.
Still, with Pooran, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmeyer—if he can keep his head down, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen and skipper Jason Holder, there are the makings of a useful squad which can only get better with the right management.
And who knows, some day soon the West Indies may be able to battle with the big guns again, standing strong instead of folding tamely.
We live in hope.