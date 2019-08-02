Open data – a story of opportunity and inertia

IN our last article we examined the potential of emerging technologies for improving democracy in Trinidad and Tobago. This discussion is important, given the extent to which our society, economy, and politics are strongly influenced by a global information society that is increasingly driven by information and communication technology.
For example:
• Our citizens are increasingly connected and have created a vibrant and dynamic online community that is eager to share information and express opinions
• Many members of our business community, including small start-ups, are making effective use of social media and other technology tools;
• there is considerable discussion over the increasing use of social media by local political parties and interest groups
Today’s discussion focuses on one aspect of the new information society, which is the growing importance of open government data or, as it is commonly known, open data. Open data is often regarded as an ict-driven subset of open government. It is based on the assumption that much of the information that is routinely collected by government can add significant value to the wider national community.
Data is considered to be “open” if it is freely available to the public for use, reuse and redistribution without restrictions.
Publishing government information on a website does not necessarily make it “open”, since many such documents are intended to be read as a stand-alone, and are not in a format that enables them to be reused. Rather, to be “open”, the information must be available in a format that enables it to be downloaded and reused by anyone.
From a governance perspective, open data can be considered to complement and build on the freedom of information act by advocating a proactive, “enabling” approach to improving openness and transparency in government. This is a relatively new idea for most governments.
The World Bank has been one of the strongest champions of open data, conducting open data readiness assessments (ODRAs) in member countries – including several in the Caribbean region. In this regard the World Bank emphasises four particular benefits of open data:
1. Improved government transparency
2. Stimulation of economic opportunities and innovation through the availability of datasets
3. Enhanced delivery of government services
4. Greater government efficiency
On this last point, experience has suggested that one of the main beneficiaries of open data is government itself, with public officials now able to access information that would have previously been difficult, if not impossible, to obtain.
This may hold true for Trinidad and Tobago, with many observers over the years noting the tendency of government agencies to work in silos, and for information to be hoarded, rather than shared by oublic agencies. However, the transformation from a public service culture of confidentiality to one of openness and citizen engagement is therefore likely to be difficult and protracted. Trinidad and Tobago’s experiences with Open Data certainly seem to support this view.
In 2014, the World Bank was engaged by Trinidad and Tobago to conduct an Open Data Readiness Assessment. The Draft ODRA was submitted to Government in May 2015. In its assessment, the World Bank concluded that Trinidad and Tobago was well placed to move ahead quickly with an open data programme, but cautioned that success in open data would require visible, strong and sustained leadership from ministers and senior officials to overcome and change some long-standing public service cultures, to ensure that the most useful data is prioritized for release and to convince skeptical external stakeholders of the Government’s commitment.
Following the submission of the Readiness Assessment, Trinidad and Tobago hosted an Open Data event, Caribbean TIDE: Technology, Innovation and Digital Economy Regional Conference in Port of Spain in August 2015. This event saw the launch of the Trinidad and Tobago Government Open Data Portal (http://www.data.gov.tt).
In the four years since the World Bank’s Readiness Assessment was submitted, progress on advancing the national Open Data Agenda appears extremely limited. The assessment has yet to be formally accepted by Government, and its recommendations remain largely unimplemented. The Government Open Data Portal is “live”, but is not active, and contains only a single demo Dataset that has not been updated since the end of 2017.
Government does not, however, have a monopoly on Open Data, and the Department of Computing and Information Technology of The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, maintains the Trinidad and Tobago Open Data Portal (https://www.data.tt), which is active and has thirty datasets uploaded from a number of Government Agencies. The data.tt portal is a civil society-driven initiative that is independent of its Government the data.gov.tt counterpart.
The potential of Open Data as a tool to drive innovation and to improve openness and transparency cannot be doubted. Unfortunately, the lack of progress in advancing a national Open Data Agenda over the last few years is also testament to government inertia and resistance to change.
A popular maxim of management studies is that it is extremely difficult for an organisation to transform itself, and in this regard the way forward for open data appears clear: since both Government and citizens stand to benefit considerably from an effective open data initiative, a way must be found to bring separate government and civil society open data interests together, for the benefit of all.
