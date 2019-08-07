These are challenging and troubling times for members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and indeed for all citizens of our beloved twin island State.
As we continue to recoil in horror and try to make sense of the escalating violence and mayhem which has enveloped our country; the brutal and savage murders leave us with a sense of helplessness and fear. The deep sense of paralysis which comes with helplessness and fear cannot augur well for any country’s development.
Although there are many murders reported daily in the media, and quite recently 24 murders were reported in one week, we must not ignore the prevalence of armed robbery, robbery with violence, wounding, larceny, praedial larceny, possession and trafficking of narcotics, domestic violence and a host of motor vehicular offences/infractions; without doubt symptoms of this pervasive lawlessness demonstrate emphatically that we are in crisis.
This is the reality that we all live and you police officers have been entrusted by us, the citizens, to protect and serve Trinidad and Tobago in a professional and fearless manner. There is no need to remind you of how serious and even herculean your task is in these times of increased violent crime, cyber-crime, fraud, and domestic violence. In my humble view, there is need for a comprehensive and thorough overhaul of the criminal justice system in the country.
This overhaul cannot involve a quick fix in the judiciary, nor a patch work approach in the police system, but a total reform of the criminal justice system which should include the reform and strengthening of the police service, including the police armoury, the prison service, forensic science centre, customs and excise and the judiciary.
Moreover, the approach to crime must be executed with a degree of certainty. There must be certainty of detection, certainty of evidence gathering, certainty of judicial hearings and certainty of outcomes in a timely manner. Those who are the perpetrators of both serious and minor crimes must know that there are timely and effective consequences to their deviant actions.
No quick legislative fix will suffice, as the laws of a country are only as good as the society’s capacity to enforce them. I therefore cannot help but reiterate the need for comprehensive reform.
However, I am not here today to discuss the burning topic of crime initiatives, those are matters which reside in the National Security Council, and which have been articulated to the public by the Honourable Minister of National Security and the Commissioner of Police. I am here to speak about the Industrial Court and its capacity to be part of the solution to the problems you experience within the police service.
There is no doubt that as Executive members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association you are very familiar with policing techniques and so are the members you represent, namely special reserve police, police constables, corporals, sergeants, inspectors, and there is even a first division presence among you. At the forefront of your responsibilities, in this new role as the executive of the association is management. You have taken on the mantle of assuming management responsibilities, in industrial relations language,the officers you represent are your workers, you therefore need to shift your police hats slightly towards the back and move your management hats forward. Since you are now in charge of managing and operating a business, the success of which depends on your management style.
This business of the association focuses for the main part on proper representation and the promotion and protection of the rights and the terms and conditions of employment of your members. I therefore want to respectfully suggest, that if you are not trained in management, improving your skills in that area may be a significant component of your capacity building.
The welfare of a large number of people is entrusted in your hands and the success of your business, the success of your tenure as the executive of this Association, depends to a large measure on your management style and how you respond to the concerns of your membership.
The association may bring disputes to the Industrial Court by means of the Special Tribunal. Usually these disputes are related to the breakdown of negotiations between the association and the Chief Personnel Officer, as well as disputes on issues of breaches of terms of a Memorandum of Agreement which have been signed between the Association and the Chief Personnel Officer such as disputes related to overtime, remunerations and the terms and condition of employment. However, the Special Tribunal cannot adjudicate upon issues related to promotion, transfers etc. because these are matters to be heard by the Police Service Commission. It is important to note that the decisions of the Special Tribunal are final and are not subject to appeal.
Any organisation which accesses the Industrial Court, in this instance the Special Tribunal, should become familiar with the provisions of the Industrial Relations Act. The very preamble of that Act states that its purpose is “to make better provision for the stabilisation, improvement and promotion of industrial relations.” It is important to have an understanding of the provision in the Act which speaks to “equity and good conscience and the substantial merits of the case” before the Court which is one of the fundamental principles of industrial relations.
I have focused on the role of the Special Tribunal of the Industrial Court as an important component of your management responsibilities to your members for the sole purpose of guiding you towards the enhancement of your governance as an executive. It is imperative that you represent your members to the fullest extent that the laws of Trinidad and Tobago allow. Your membership is as strong as its representation. They deserve no less.
• The above is an edited version of an address delivered by President of the Industrial Court of Trinidad and Tobago, Deborah Thomas-Felix at the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association’s inauguration ceremony of the Executive Committee 2019-2022 held on July 31 at the Trinidad and Tobago Police Training Academy, Port of Spain.