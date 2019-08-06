THE Minister of Health announced at a forum in Port of Spain last week that we spend close to $7 billion on health and healthcare services.
The story reporting this did not indicate whether or not this was on an annual basis. We have to assume in the affirmative. He said $3.2 billion was being spent on “healthcare services” and what was referred to as “productivity losses.” This presumably in the health sector. And then a further $3.5 billion in such areas as treatment for diabetes, “including gestational diabetes, which appears during pregnancy.”
Dr Carissa Etienne, the Dominica-born director of the Pan American Health Organisation, is quoted in a WHO bulletin online saying, “I believe that good health is rooted in equity, universality, solidarity and inclusiveness.” Having spent four years at the WHO in Geneva, and now serving her second five-year term as PAHO director, Dr Etienne is an advocate for the universal availability of healthcare for all.
She was seen speaking in an interview shown on local television about what she said was the danger of increasing poverty in the region, because of what is known as the requirement for “payment at the point of purchase” for health services.
In the most recent debates in the Parliament over the Government’s move to increase pensions for a range of public officials, including parliamentarians, Government MPs raised the depressing spectre of former judges, and ministers, who have been reduced to penury on the basis of healthcare costs. A survey on this global emergency has been conducted in Ghana recently aimed at “assessing the impoverishment effects of out-of-pocket healthcare payments prior to the uptake of the national health insurance scheme” there.
There is global concern regarding how households could be protected from relatively large healthcare payments which are a major limitation to accessing healthcare. Such payments also endanger the welfare of households with the potential of moving households into extreme impoverishment. A published report on this survey said data was taken from the Ghana Living Standard Survey. Two poverty lines were used in assessing the impoverishment effects of out-of-pocket payments. There was a high incidence and intensity of impoverishment due to healthcare payments in Ghana. These payments contributed to relative impoverishment, with different percentages for the two different poverty lines used.
The authors concluded that “it is clear from the findings that without financial risk protection, households can be pushed into poverty due to OOP healthcare payments. Even relatively richer households are impoverished by such payments in the absence of a national health insurance scheme”.
Globally, in addition to impoverishing households, direct OOP healthcare payments have negative effects on the allocation of the household’s disposable income and the consumption of other household basic needs, such as food, clothing, utilities, education and shelter.
The World Health Report 2010 notes that, every year, more than 100 million people are pushed into poverty while over 150 million people incur excessive OOP healthcare payments which place a heavy drain on their living standards. In Ghana about two per cent of households spend more than 40 per cent of their non-food expenditure on OOP healthcare spending. This is referred to as incurring catastrophic healthcare spending. Although the country has gone through what the researcher describes as policy changes, there is very little literature available on the extent of impoverishment of households due to direct OOP healthcare payments.
In Trinidad and Tobago there exists the Survey of Living conditions, alongside the Household Budgetary Survey. And the Government has recently announced plans to conduct what it calls the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, for 2019. This survey seeks to provide data on the situation regarding women and children in the country. The population in 2019 was estimated to reach 1.375 million. There were 343,000 private households in 2000, with that number projected to reach 501,000 by 2025. Divided into 15 regions, 11 of them had an average household of four, the rest had an average size of three individuals.
We wait and hope these enquiries will provide some of the answers we deserve on this question.
Health financing: revenue raising, pooling of funds and purchasing of services. WHO member states have set themselves the target of developing systems such as these to ensure that all people can use health services, while being protected against financial hardship associated with paying for them. More money for health, and more health for the money. This is an attention-grabber from the PAHO breakdown of areas requiring action in the now.
In her 2018 report, Dr Etienne said that, even where there has been economic growth, concerns remain regarding the equitable distribution of benefits, including access to health. “The people’s right to health is supported by the state’s responsibility to guarantee such a right.”
What is our story about the extent to which how many of us are being driven into poverty by the cost of healthcare, despite the expenditure of billions?
That’s somebody’s responsibility to examine.