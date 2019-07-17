Editor of The New Yorker, David Remnick, reminded me a few days ago of some of the evidence that Donald Trump is a racist.
Other people did as well, not the least of them being Trump himself who in a recent damnable tweet declared that four Democratic Congresswomen, non-white if you please, should go back to the countries they came from if they hated America (under his presidency) that much.
The women, all part of a fresh Democratic wave, are Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Presley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib, and all they were doing was rejecting Trump’s policies (particularly the immigration ones) and the unsuitability of the man himself as part of their political remit.
Trump pounced upon them, telling them to go back to where they came from if they were “not happy in the US’’ and if they were “complaining all the time’’.
Where did they come from? Three of them were born in the US, while the other one (Omar) was naturalised after being a Somali refugee. So all four, it should go without saying, naturally belong to the US and are entitled to all the rights and privileges of US citizens, including the right to freedom of speech as circumscribed by higher law.
But an offended but misguided Trump would have them “go back’’.
In his column headlined “A Racist in the White House’’, David Remnick provides some damning pieces of evidence of Trump’s racism.
One: He joined his father in keeping people of colour out of their buildings (which were for sale or rent) in Brooklyn and Queens.
Two: He paid for advertisement space in the New York papers to call for the execution of the “Central Park Five’’, all men of colour, and for a long time after they were vindicated, freed and given a collective award of $41 million, he refused to apologise or recant.
Three: He arranged for all the black workers in one of his casinos in Atlantic City—and probably all everywhere else—to be taken off the floor and sent to the back whenever he and Ivana visited.
Four: He promoted the falsehood that former president Barack Obama was lying about being born in the US in what has come to be labelled as “birtherism’’.
Five: After the election, one of his top priorities was to try to place a ban on Muslim immigration.
Six: He damned black athletes who protested police violence as “sons of bitches’’.
Seven: He called African countries “shitholes’’.
Eight: He pointed out that there were “fine people’’ among the anti-Semitic demonstrators who carried tiki torches and chanted “blood and soil’’ in Charlottesville.
Nine: He has been making policy which has been resulting in Hispanic children being caged like animals at the border, living in horrendously overcrowded rooms, and being separated from their parents/guardians, with some of them prematurely meeting the ultimate fate.
Remnick might have included ten and 11 in his case of racism.
Ten: He vilified as racist an Hispanic judge who was hearing a matter involving him, simply because the judge was Hispanic.
Eleven: His cabinet is predominantly comprised of white men.
If none of these facts is an index of racism on his part, what fact would count?
I concede that racism is a complex phenomenon, especially at the interpersonal level, but I am sure that certain attitudes, policies, and actions in the history of mankind were racist. For example, slavery, insofar as it is based on the notion that non-white skin is the first index of inferiority, is straightforwardly racist. I use the phrase “insofar as…inferiority’’ because there are those who would argue that slavery is primarily an economic state of affairs.
I also think that the evidence is gathering that looks, intelligence, and (manual, intellectual, and creative) abilities are rather weak grounds on which to determine the question of racial or individual supremacy. On the contrary, brute force is a strong ground.
Trump does not speak to or about white people as he does to/about black, brown, or yellow people. He does not look down on white ethnic groups as he does on black, brown, or yellow ones. But as the ultimate narcissist, he does not—and perhaps cannot—see himself as a racist even as multiple millions of onlookers cannot find a more suitable word to describe many of his sordid statements and actions.
He tells us he does not have a racist bone in his body, and we might wryly observe that our best science disallows that bones can be racist but allows that minds and actions can be. Perhaps this UNESCO definition of racism can help to illumine the question:
“Racism is a theory of races hierarchy which argues that the superior race should be preserved and should dominate the others. Racism can also be an unfair attitude towards another ethnic group. Finally, racism can also be defined as a violent hostility against a social group.’’
Well, does it?