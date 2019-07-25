DARRYN BOODAN-editorial-pic

IN my spare time I like to write children’s short stories for my young cousins. I find it relaxing and fun. Plus my therapist says it’s a far more productive way to spend my time than my previous hobby—posting passive aggressive comments on ex-girlfriends’ Facebook pages. Here’s one that I would like to share with you, “Scooby-Doo and the URP ghost”:

It was a hot July morning when Scooby-Doo and the mystery gang of Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and Scrappy-Doo pulled up to the prime minister’s residence and diplomatic centre in St Ann’s.

“Well, here we are everyone,” said Fred. “We’re going to meet the prime minister and learn about our new case. And hopefully get in a round of golf.”

“Don’t you think it’s odd how the prime minister wants to hire us, considering he also accused Scrappy-Doo of plotting to kill a journalist?” asked Daphne.

“Let me at ’em! I will shoot all these cockroaches,” cried an enthusiastic Scrappy-Doo.

Once inside, the prime minister eagerly greeted the mystery gang.

“Thank you for coming, mystery gang,” said prime minister Keith, adding, “We have a serious situation here, look at this newspaper editorial.”

“Zoinks! This editorial says there is a killer ghost wreaking havoc across the land,” said a frightened Shaggy.

“Yeah, but the worst part is that it expects me to do something about it,” replied the prime minister.

“Oh, no, not a g... g... g... ghost!” cried Scooby-Doo, “and not the okay kind that just takes money and not kill people.”

“The ghost has committed over 400 murders for the year. I need you to help solve this problem,” pleaded the prime minister.

“You want us to capture the ghost?” asked Fred.

“No, I want you to stop these damn journalists. But you will first need to spend a night in a frightening place,” said the prime minister.

“Is it a haunted house?” asked Velma.

“No it’s basically anywhere in T&T,” replied the prime minister.

Hot on the trail of the ghost, the mystery gang eventually arrived at an abandoned part of town known as east Port of Spain and to a well-known leader of the community named “Fishy”.

“I am just a proud businessman,” said Fishy, adding, “I don’t know nothing about any URP ghost.”

“We didn’t say anything about URP,” said Velma, adding, “Maybe you should come down to mystery gang plaza.”

“I not going nowhere!” said Fishy.

Just then a group of angry residents began to surround them.

“Scooby-Doo, allyuh too wicked!” cried one resident.

“Scooby-Doo, you wicked Scooby-Doo!” screamed another.

“I think we should split up, gang,” said Fred.

Fred and Daphne decided to head east. Scrappy and Velma headed north. And Scooby and Shaggy headed to Poodwood Park to lime with their friend, Elias.

Suddenly, Velma spotted a clue on the ground.

“Jinkes!” cried Velma.

“What is it, Velma? Another hypodermic needle?” asked Scrappy.

“No. It a report from 2009 by the Small Arms Survey, a Geneva-based think tank. It’s entitled ‘No other life: Gangs, Guns and Governance in Trinidad and Tobago’. It details how gang violence in T&T is directly related to the government’s Unemployment Relief Programme and other infrastructure projects. But if this report was out since ten years ago, why haven’t any Trinis paid attention to it?” said a confused Velma.

“What?” said Scrappy, adding, “Sorry, I stopped listening and was booking my Carnival costume online.”

Meanwhile, Daphne and Fred had stumbled upon some puzzling questions of their own.

“Hey, Fred, have you noticed something weird about the ministry of finance?” said Daphne.

“You mean how they ignore economic data?” replied Fred.

“No, that’s typical, I mean despite making cuts across the board, the one area they haven’t touched is State spending on URP and CEPEP projects,” said Daphne.

Just then, the ghost appeared and began to chase after the mystery gang while accompanied by a song, which went like this:

Scooby-Dooby-Doo, Where are you

Are you with Rasta City

Or with Muslims sitting pretty

You know we’ve got to solve this riddle

So put away your pistol

Here’s your Scooby snack—it’s a URP contract

Scooby-Dooby-Doo, Where are you

But then the ghost slammed into a brick wall, allowing the mystery gang to apprehend him. Was the ghost Fishy, or the prime minister or maybe Elias? Pulling off his mask revealed the horrible truth:

“The T&T electorate!” cried the mystery gang.

“Yes,” said the ghost, adding, “You see, people want the government to keep spending on make-work projects, and guess who is getting those contracts? People who can deliver votes: gangs. And here’s the best part—so as long as you expect the state to dish out money, I am gonna keep getting away with it, despite you meddling kids.”

